Updated on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 02:17 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, December 26, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: Your popularity among your acquaintances may soar. Unmarried people should check matrimonial websites. Be on your toes. Learn to forgive and forget.

Taurus: Your joyful nature will keep everyone around you in a good mood. The stress at work is likely to reduce. A short vacation with family is likely.

Gemini: You will earn respect at the workplace. Your seniors may like your ideas and may also implement them. Those in the field of politics may do well.

Cancer: You have worked hard to consolidate your position and now feel confident that your finances are stable. Don't neglect your health. Avoid overthinking.

Leo: Your mental, as well as physical health, will be fine. Your interest in occult or yogic science may increase. Spend quality time with your loved ones.

Virgo: Elder members of the family and siblings may support you. One of your siblings is likely to fall ill. You will do well as far as career is concerned.

Libra: Your ability to appreciate the finer aspects of knowledge will fill your life with riches. Success will follow those who are in the field of business and politics.

Scorpio: Competition will be high for those in the field of sports and acting. Luck will follow you. You will feel more positive and receptive to the relations.

Sagittarius: There will be stability on the work front. Happy moments with your friends and family are on the cards. A legal matter may end in your favour.

Capricorn: New goals may be realised. You will be fortunate and enjoy happiness with your spouse and children. Think practically and not emotionally while making decisions.

Aquarius: Plan a flexible schedule for today or you might not be able to finish your appointments. Travelling will be hectic. A crucial day for medical professionals.

Pisces: Exercising regularly and following a healthy diet is the only key to good health, so do follow both. Your love life will be happy. Control your anger.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 06:00 AM IST
