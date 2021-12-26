Daily Horoscope for Sunday, December 26, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Your popularity among your acquaintances may soar. Unmarried people should check matrimonial websites. Be on your toes. Learn to forgive and forget.

Taurus: Your joyful nature will keep everyone around you in a good mood. The stress at work is likely to reduce. A short vacation with family is likely.

Gemini: You will earn respect at the workplace. Your seniors may like your ideas and may also implement them. Those in the field of politics may do well.

Cancer: You have worked hard to consolidate your position and now feel confident that your finances are stable. Don't neglect your health. Avoid overthinking.

Leo: Your mental, as well as physical health, will be fine. Your interest in occult or yogic science may increase. Spend quality time with your loved ones.

Virgo: Elder members of the family and siblings may support you. One of your siblings is likely to fall ill. You will do well as far as career is concerned.

Libra: Your ability to appreciate the finer aspects of knowledge will fill your life with riches. Success will follow those who are in the field of business and politics.

Scorpio: Competition will be high for those in the field of sports and acting. Luck will follow you. You will feel more positive and receptive to the relations.

Sagittarius: There will be stability on the work front. Happy moments with your friends and family are on the cards. A legal matter may end in your favour.

Capricorn: New goals may be realised. You will be fortunate and enjoy happiness with your spouse and children. Think practically and not emotionally while making decisions.

Aquarius: Plan a flexible schedule for today or you might not be able to finish your appointments. Travelling will be hectic. A crucial day for medical professionals.

Pisces: Exercising regularly and following a healthy diet is the only key to good health, so do follow both. Your love life will be happy. Control your anger.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 06:00 AM IST