Daily Horoscope for Sunday, December 12, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You are likely to get financial help for your business projects. Your rapport and respect will rise at work. Going on a long drive with your spouse will help bust your stress.

Taurus: You may seriously consider moving or rearranging your domestic situation because of emotional or financial considerations. Minor disappointments at work are likely.

Gemini: Do the work with full dedication to improve your prospects. Opportunities to buy or sell real estate for financial gain may present themselves. Love is in the air.

Cancer: Think twice before taking any kind of risk. New achievements are on the horizon. Your self-confidence will boost. The business will progress well.

Leo: Overseeing deadlines might tarnish your image for the worst. Try to spend time with your loved ones. Keep a positive mindset. Pay attention to mental health.

Virgo: Meetings and conferences will keep you busy. Your performance at work will be impressive today. This is the right time to learn new skills/ knowledge.

Libra: Go ahead, express what you feel for your life partner/ love interest, he/ she may probably understand your feelings. You will do well on the financial front.

Scorpio: You may be given new responsibilities at work. Use your skills and intelligence wisely. Make sure you finish your projects on time. Love life will be blissful.

Sagittarius: Professional and financial life will suffer along with your personal life. Romantic relationships could be slightly tense. Take care of your mental as well as your physical health.

Capricorn: You will cheer everyone up and people will enjoy your company. Be careful while doing any kind of paperwork. Think twice before you talk.

Aquarius: Your loyalty towards personal relationships will be appreciated by loved ones. Matters related to money and love will keep you busy. Students will do well.

Pisces: Parents need to pay attention to their children. A legal matter is likely to end in your favour. A romantic day awaits you. Health needs attention.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 06:00 AM IST