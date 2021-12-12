e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 01:49 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, December 12, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: You are likely to get financial help for your business projects. Your rapport and respect will rise at work. Going on a long drive with your spouse will help bust your stress.

Taurus: You may seriously consider moving or rearranging your domestic situation because of emotional or financial considerations. Minor disappointments at work are likely.

Gemini: Do the work with full dedication to improve your prospects. Opportunities to buy or sell real estate for financial gain may present themselves. Love is in the air.

Cancer: Think twice before taking any kind of risk. New achievements are on the horizon. Your self-confidence will boost. The business will progress well.

Leo: Overseeing deadlines might tarnish your image for the worst. Try to spend time with your loved ones. Keep a positive mindset. Pay attention to mental health.

Virgo: Meetings and conferences will keep you busy. Your performance at work will be impressive today. This is the right time to learn new skills/ knowledge.

Libra: Go ahead, express what you feel for your life partner/ love interest, he/ she may probably understand your feelings. You will do well on the financial front.

Scorpio: You may be given new responsibilities at work. Use your skills and intelligence wisely. Make sure you finish your projects on time. Love life will be blissful.

Sagittarius: Professional and financial life will suffer along with your personal life. Romantic relationships could be slightly tense. Take care of your mental as well as your physical health.

Capricorn: You will cheer everyone up and people will enjoy your company. Be careful while doing any kind of paperwork. Think twice before you talk.

Aquarius: Your loyalty towards personal relationships will be appreciated by loved ones. Matters related to money and love will keep you busy. Students will do well.

Pisces: Parents need to pay attention to their children. A legal matter is likely to end in your favour. A romantic day awaits you. Health needs attention.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 06:00 AM IST
