Daily Horoscope for Sunday, April 4, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may face disappointment on the romantic front. You may meet influential people who may become your good friends. Students will do well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your rapport at the workplace will improve. Decisions related to your career or professional life should be taken today. Travelling is likely.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your intuitive powers will work wonders. You will find new resources to have continuity in your projects. Trading in stocks will prove beneficial.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may meet some new and interesting people. You may raise your voice, bring reforms against common societal issues. Health needs care.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You might have to take some bold decisions. A lot of things might happen on the social front. Your life-partner may act differently which disturb you.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

An advice from an elder may come in handy today. Pay attention to your family life. Your bond with your lover/ spouse will get stronger.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your spouse will give you much needed emotional as well as mental support. You will spend quality time with your partner. Luck will follow you.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your business will grow well and you will acquire new clients. It's a good day overall in terms of business and finance. Avoid getting angry.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Mental peace will have positive effects on your physical health as well. A short business trip is likely. Your married/ love life will be fine.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

This is not the right time to accept any challenges. Avoid giving commitments to anyone. Be cautious while driving a vehicle or travelling.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

The planetary positions are favourable for you and there are no concerns in the field of health. Don't let stress affect your health. Keep calm.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You may meet someone who may become your soulmate in the future. Those in the field of engineering/ construction will have a progressive day.

