Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Sunday, April 3, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

Aries

Good prospects for business are available today.

Finance: It is a possibility that even your minor plans can be rewarding.

Career: Business will show signs of improvement. Consistency is required.

Domestic and love life: Home, love and friends will all add to your happiness quotient.

Health: Exercise and yoga will keep you fit today.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: White

Taurus

There may be some problems with your interests and learning.

Finance: New business proposals are on the horizon, so don't lose heart.

Career: You may find hurdles in completing your tasks on time today.

Domestic and love life: Avoid unnecessary quarrels with loved ones. Clear your pending dues related to the house.

Health: Make sure that you save your energy for achieving success in your desired path.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Silver

Gemini

You feel energised and empowered and nothing can hold you back.

Finance: You may think of new business deals for profitable partnerships.

Career: Those in the sports and arts sector will do well today.

Domestic and love life: You are likely to experience some magical moments with someone special.

Health: You will be confident as you will get some internal boost from your body.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Grey

Cancer

You are likely to make some tough decisions.

Finance: If you are looking to increase your earnings, there are options available for you.

Career: Any challenging projects or assignments can be taken.

Domestic and love life: Your family members will support your decision today.

Health: Regular diet and exercise will keep you fit and illnesses at bay.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Cream

Leo

You will be meeting people and be confident in your interactions.

Finance: Your financial position will be average as you will earn the necessary amount of money.

Career: You will make sensible decisions in a difficult situation at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: You will indulge in shopping.

Health: Health will gradually improve.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Yellow

Virgo

There might be misunderstandings during business meetings.

Finance: It would be wise to avoid new business dealings.

Career: There could be some misinterpretations with your seniors.

Domestic and love life: There will be little time for family as you slog away with your new work schedules and ideas.

Health: You are advised to remain fit and be careful about your health.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: White

Libra

You will be under the spotlight in the social and political sectors.

Finance: Your finances will improve today.

Career: Many of your projects will be successfully launched.

Domestic and love life: Your family members are the pillars of strength and patience for you.

Health: Tension and stress will reduce.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Scorpio

You tap all avenues and are geared up for fun and work if you can balance that out somehow.

Finance: You are likely to be on the higher side of expenditure.

Career: Challenging situations at your workplace could create some stressful moments at the beginning of the day.

Domestic and love life: This is not the right time to make any important decisions regarding your family issues.

Health: Avoid stress and keep yourself active.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Silver

Sagittarius

Make smart moves and wise decisions.

Finance: Speculative activities might bring some income today.

Career: In business and sports, you have to stick to the basics.

Domestic and love life: Try to engage yourself in social work as it would increase your respect in society.

Health: Stress and tension will lessen.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: White

Capricorn

Expert advice or opinion will help you to come out of a difficult situation.

Finance: You might be able to make successful investments.

Career: Your relationship with your employees might take a turn.

Domestic and love life: Repair of electrical equipment will need immediate attention to avoid future expenses.

Health: Nervousness can lead to overwork and sleep problems.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Blue

Aquarius

You will be more creative, feisty and innovative.

Finance: Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea.

Career: Business meetings will not be so favourable and you will need to change certain criteria to get more contracts.

Domestic and love life: There will be happiness as you will meet elders and close relatives.

Health: Stamina and self-belief could dip today.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: White

Pisces

Victory over enemies is indicated.

Finance: It would be better to spend some of your money on building assets because the outflow of money might be too high.

Career: New job opportunities indicated; don't let them slip.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be stable.

Health: You will be in an optimistic mood

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Light yellow

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 11:59 PM IST