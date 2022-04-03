Daily Horoscope for Sunday, April 3, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Good prospects for business are available today.

Finance: It is a possibility that even your minor plans can be rewarding.

Career: Business will show signs of improvement. Consistency is required.

Domestic and love life: Home, love and friends will all add to your happiness quotient.

Health: Exercise and yoga will keep you fit today.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: White

Taurus

There may be some problems with your interests and learning.

Finance: New business proposals are on the horizon, so don't lose heart.

Career: You may find hurdles in completing your tasks on time today.

Domestic and love life: Avoid unnecessary quarrels with loved ones. Clear your pending dues related to the house.

Health: Make sure that you save your energy for achieving success in your desired path.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Silver

Gemini

You feel energised and empowered and nothing can hold you back.

Finance: You may think of new business deals for profitable partnerships.

Career: Those in the sports and arts sector will do well today.

Domestic and love life: You are likely to experience some magical moments with someone special.

Health: You will be confident as you will get some internal boost from your body.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Grey

Cancer

You are likely to make some tough decisions.

Finance: If you are looking to increase your earnings, there are options available for you.

Career: Any challenging projects or assignments can be taken.

Domestic and love life: Your family members will support your decision today.

Health: Regular diet and exercise will keep you fit and illnesses at bay.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Cream

Leo

You will be meeting people and be confident in your interactions.

Finance: Your financial position will be average as you will earn the necessary amount of money.

Career: You will make sensible decisions in a difficult situation at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: You will indulge in shopping.

Health: Health will gradually improve.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Yellow

Virgo

There might be misunderstandings during business meetings.

Finance: It would be wise to avoid new business dealings.

Career: There could be some misinterpretations with your seniors.

Domestic and love life: There will be little time for family as you slog away with your new work schedules and ideas.

Health: You are advised to remain fit and be careful about your health.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: White

Libra

You will be under the spotlight in the social and political sectors.

Finance: Your finances will improve today.

Career: Many of your projects will be successfully launched.

Domestic and love life: Your family members are the pillars of strength and patience for you.

Health: Tension and stress will reduce.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Scorpio

You tap all avenues and are geared up for fun and work if you can balance that out somehow.

Finance: You are likely to be on the higher side of expenditure.

Career: Challenging situations at your workplace could create some stressful moments at the beginning of the day.

Domestic and love life: This is not the right time to make any important decisions regarding your family issues.

Health: Avoid stress and keep yourself active.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Silver

Sagittarius

Make smart moves and wise decisions.

Finance: Speculative activities might bring some income today.

Career: In business and sports, you have to stick to the basics.

Domestic and love life: Try to engage yourself in social work as it would increase your respect in society.

Health: Stress and tension will lessen.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: White

Capricorn

Expert advice or opinion will help you to come out of a difficult situation.

Finance: You might be able to make successful investments.

Career: Your relationship with your employees might take a turn.

Domestic and love life: Repair of electrical equipment will need immediate attention to avoid future expenses.

Health: Nervousness can lead to overwork and sleep problems.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Blue

Aquarius

You will be more creative, feisty and innovative.

Finance: Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea.

Career: Business meetings will not be so favourable and you will need to change certain criteria to get more contracts.

Domestic and love life: There will be happiness as you will meet elders and close relatives.

Health: Stamina and self-belief could dip today.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: White

Pisces

Victory over enemies is indicated.

Finance: It would be better to spend some of your money on building assets because the outflow of money might be too high.

Career: New job opportunities indicated; don't let them slip.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be stable.

Health: You will be in an optimistic mood

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Light yellow

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 11:59 PM IST