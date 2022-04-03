Daily Horoscope for Sunday, April 3, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Good prospects for business are available today.
Finance: It is a possibility that even your minor plans can be rewarding.
Career: Business will show signs of improvement. Consistency is required.
Domestic and love life: Home, love and friends will all add to your happiness quotient.
Health: Exercise and yoga will keep you fit today.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: White
Taurus
There may be some problems with your interests and learning.
Finance: New business proposals are on the horizon, so don't lose heart.
Career: You may find hurdles in completing your tasks on time today.
Domestic and love life: Avoid unnecessary quarrels with loved ones. Clear your pending dues related to the house.
Health: Make sure that you save your energy for achieving success in your desired path.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: Silver
Gemini
You feel energised and empowered and nothing can hold you back.
Finance: You may think of new business deals for profitable partnerships.
Career: Those in the sports and arts sector will do well today.
Domestic and love life: You are likely to experience some magical moments with someone special.
Health: You will be confident as you will get some internal boost from your body.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Grey
Cancer
You are likely to make some tough decisions.
Finance: If you are looking to increase your earnings, there are options available for you.
Career: Any challenging projects or assignments can be taken.
Domestic and love life: Your family members will support your decision today.
Health: Regular diet and exercise will keep you fit and illnesses at bay.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: Cream
Leo
You will be meeting people and be confident in your interactions.
Finance: Your financial position will be average as you will earn the necessary amount of money.
Career: You will make sensible decisions in a difficult situation at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: You will indulge in shopping.
Health: Health will gradually improve.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky colour: Yellow
Virgo
There might be misunderstandings during business meetings.
Finance: It would be wise to avoid new business dealings.
Career: There could be some misinterpretations with your seniors.
Domestic and love life: There will be little time for family as you slog away with your new work schedules and ideas.
Health: You are advised to remain fit and be careful about your health.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky colour: White
Libra
You will be under the spotlight in the social and political sectors.
Finance: Your finances will improve today.
Career: Many of your projects will be successfully launched.
Domestic and love life: Your family members are the pillars of strength and patience for you.
Health: Tension and stress will reduce.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: Sky blue
Scorpio
You tap all avenues and are geared up for fun and work if you can balance that out somehow.
Finance: You are likely to be on the higher side of expenditure.
Career: Challenging situations at your workplace could create some stressful moments at the beginning of the day.
Domestic and love life: This is not the right time to make any important decisions regarding your family issues.
Health: Avoid stress and keep yourself active.
Lucky number: 23
Lucky colour: Silver
Sagittarius
Make smart moves and wise decisions.
Finance: Speculative activities might bring some income today.
Career: In business and sports, you have to stick to the basics.
Domestic and love life: Try to engage yourself in social work as it would increase your respect in society.
Health: Stress and tension will lessen.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky colour: White
Capricorn
Expert advice or opinion will help you to come out of a difficult situation.
Finance: You might be able to make successful investments.
Career: Your relationship with your employees might take a turn.
Domestic and love life: Repair of electrical equipment will need immediate attention to avoid future expenses.
Health: Nervousness can lead to overwork and sleep problems.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: Blue
Aquarius
You will be more creative, feisty and innovative.
Finance: Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea.
Career: Business meetings will not be so favourable and you will need to change certain criteria to get more contracts.
Domestic and love life: There will be happiness as you will meet elders and close relatives.
Health: Stamina and self-belief could dip today.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: White
Pisces
Victory over enemies is indicated.
Finance: It would be better to spend some of your money on building assets because the outflow of money might be too high.
Career: New job opportunities indicated; don't let them slip.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be stable.
Health: You will be in an optimistic mood
Lucky number: 22
Lucky colour: Light yellow
