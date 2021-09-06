Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 6, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Those in the garments and jewellery business will see good profits. Information and knowledge about your profession are necessary to get success in your sector.

Taurus: Support from your associates will help to finalise your assignments. Those in the construction and real estate sector could be busy with funds/loans, negotiations or even a surge in responsibilities.

Gemini: Your original ideas and your company will be appreciated. If you are single, you will go from one casual relationship to another. In sports and politics, there is a win-win situation today.

Cancer: You think and act big and are breaking new ground in several spheres, but don't forget that even ordinary ties are important and need to be nourished. Take care of your health.

Leo: Your enemies can give you some troubles, but you will be able to overcome them. Your domestic help/employees could cause your annoyance, and you may suffer from some digestion problems.

Virgo: Progress will continue due to your networking skills. There will be travel possibilities. You will find gains and progress from overseas sources.

Libra: You will find that your level of motivation and ability to work hard would be good. Your ability to appreciate the finer aspects of knowledge will fill your life with riches.

Scorpio: New friendships and better relations with siblings will be possible. This period will be progressive for business or work, and you will get success and profit with hard work.

Sagittarius: Your positive approach towards your partner will make your relation stronger. In politics and sports, you will get rewarded. Don't be too commercial while interacting with your loved ones.

Capricorn: Don't overthink if anything wrong happens at home as this situation will be temporary. Minor conflicts are likely at your workplace in discussion with seniors.

Aquarius: Trust your instincts if you feel there is more to a situation than meets the eye. Be discreet; watch the situation unfold before taking a step. Spend time with elders.

Pisces: When it comes to deciding practical issues, you'll find that your partner will support you wholeheartedly, so don't be afraid to express your plans and wishes.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 07:00 AM IST