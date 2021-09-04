Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 4, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You do realise that money isn’t everything, but still, it is vitally important in life, and you will have to focus your attention on money matters and financial issues. In politics and the social sector, competition is becoming stronger, and your rivals are getting active.

Taurus: The glamour and sparkle are a bit dimmer, but they are still very much there. Friends may turn into enemies, but you have to watch that your personal interactions do not slip and perish.

Gemini: You will take care of health and your relationships both and make them vibrant and good. Some of your ideas may not gel with your partner, but sensible cooperation is possible.

Cancer: There is domestic peace, and you are meticulous in all your affairs right down to the nitty-gritty. There is new romance, attachment, love affair, and you revel in it.

Leo: Success shall come out easily. Overseas travel is on the cards for those aspiring for higher education. Scholarship and other financial rewards are on the cards.

Virgo: You have to focus on your tasks today. Nothing will be going as per your timetable, and this will disturb you and create tension around you. You have to be away from quarrels and even junk food.

Libra: Those in the music or arts or acting field will have a good day. They will be getting new assignments or contracts to sign in. Journalists and retailers will get popular.

Scorpio: Some people take time to catch up with your ideas and intelligence. You have to keep patience so that your temper will not rise. New businesses proposals will be coming later on, so don’t get depressed.

Sagittarius: Marketing executives will do well. Those into landscaping will do extremely well. Business problems will be solved. In service, seniors will appreciate your work.

Capricorn: Anxiety levels must be kept under check as there are chances of nervousness. Don’t overreact if something goes negative. Don’t be oversensitive as it may affect your health. Your temper will get you in trouble.

Aquarius: If in service, you may secure a lucrative promotion; if in business, you may start a new venture or finalise a new deal that will bring in much profit. You will be moving in high circles and become more influential.

Pisces: Finances will be good, and you may be tempted to splurge. Interesting opportunities for tuning up your career will come your way. Domestic life will bring enjoyment and enthusiasm.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 07:00 AM IST