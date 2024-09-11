Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 14, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.
Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education.
Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics will get success.
Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family and with your near & dear ones. You may attend family get together.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel and study.
Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/travel
Career: People in fields like tourism/hotel/hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Household work/ WFH / family meet is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/ heartburn
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to travel/communication
Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/business
Career: People in fields like tourism/hotel/hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Travel / communication with father/ sibling is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ weakness / heart problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today all your wishes may fulfill
Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment/family needs.
Career: People in medical/politicians /speakers/ consultants/banks/govt will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed due to illness/ job responsibility.
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
LEO
Today is the day to take initiatives/travel / expenditure.
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills
Career: People in fields of tourism / medica/ govt/ politics will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family. You will rule today
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to travel / expenditure.
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father
Career: People in fields of tourism / Medical / bank /govt / politics will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today is to get all works done
Finance: Expect expenditure on business/travel
Career: People in fields like bank / Hotel /medica/ govt/ politics will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You can’t spare time with family due to job responsibility
Health: Some people may suffer from eye / Knee pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: green
SCORPIO
Today you will be successful in commercial life.
Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/business growth.
Career: People in communication /journalism/education/travel/bank/ govt/ politics will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education.
Career: People in occult/ maintenance/ travel/ education /religious will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some issues with your father /in-laws.
Health: Today some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / body ache /injury
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is the day face problems in career and family life
Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/ business/premiums are expected today.
Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital /occult will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill health of spouse is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
AQUARIUS
Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse
Career: People in fields like bank / Hotel /medica/ govt/ politics will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is inicated
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / back pain/ Lumber pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today you will get financial stability.
Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.
Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red