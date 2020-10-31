Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 31, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The way you fight reveals many of your own shadow tendencies. Instead of criticising others, try to rectify your own weak points and work on them. Avoid being overconfident.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will display your best diplomatic skills. You will perform well in almost all areas of your life. Romantic relationship will be fine. Avoid involving into arguments.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have modest finances but are interested in clearer investments to sense accomplishment. Behave responsibly at the workplace. You will become spiritually aware.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may get involved in a variety of projects which may up workload. Family life will become more peaceful and your partner will keep you in a good mood.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

An unexpected good news will please and surprise you today. Your mental stress will reduce. On the romantic front, this is going to be a successful day. Spend money wisely.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Those in the field of politics would choose the right track. Speculations will lead to benefits. Debts may get cleared. Budding actors may get a big break.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Those who are looking for a partner for a committed relationship may face disappointment. Drive cautiously to avoid an accident. Keep a check on your lifestyle habits.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Those in the field of the business, film industry or those who are doctors will get new opportunities. Spend some time with your family. Health will improve.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Listen to what others have to say, they may give you important advice in disguise. Avoid decision making as of today. Legal, domestic issues may up your mental stress.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Think of ways how you can achieve the best in less time. Homemakers may resent interference on the home front. Students need to put in extra efforts in studies.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You may spend some lovely and romantic moments with your life-partner. You may go on a small vacation. Those who are looking for a job may find one today.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Financial opportunities are around the corner. A friendship with someone from the opposite sex may transform into a romantic relationship. Social life will improve.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in