 Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 26, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 26, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 07:51 PM IST
ARIES

Focus on leadership, studies, and career/business today. It's a day for creative expression and taking charge.

Finance: Expect expenditures related to house, vehicle, advertising, communication, business, spouse, hobbies, and personal projects.

Career: Success is indicated for those in fields like education, publication, communication, arts, entertainment, sports, and leadership roles.

Domestic & Love Life: Family life may be disturbed due to disputes or ill health, particularly related to assertiveness. Mother's ill health is indicated.

Health: Potential issues with throat, nerves, skin, ear problems, eye strain, or digestive issues.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS

Enjoy and entertain today, with a focus on social activities and communication.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children, entertainment, family needs, communication, and luxury items.

Career: Success for those in networking, journalism, entertainment, advertising, share market, and tourism fields.

Domestic & Love Life: You will try your best to be with family and children, enjoying time with them and younger siblings.

Health: Some may suffer from throat infection, ear problems, back pain, or shoulder pain.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI

A day for study, entertainment, sports, and household activities with a strong focus on communication and creativity.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education, entertainment, vehicle, and household needs.

Career: Success for those in consultation, communication, publication, courier services, and entertainment industries.

Domestic & Love Life: Family get-togethers and enjoyable activities such as shopping or household work are indicated.

Health: Potential issues with throat, toothache, eye problems, chest pain, or breathing issues.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green



CANCER

A day for travel, bold actions, and investments, with an emphasis on communication.

Finance: Expect expenditures on health, education, travel, communication items, and entertainment.

Career: Success for those in journalism, tourism, literature, communication, publication, consulting, and hospitality.

Domestic & Love Life: Family tours or long journeys are indicated, especially with siblings.

Health: Some may suffer from cough and cold, throat pain, ear problems, body pain, headaches, and eye or feet problems.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

LEO

A day for travel, communication, advertising, showcasing talent, and earning rewards.

Finance: Expect expenditures on travel, medical treatment, family needs, foreign funds, and investments.

Career: Success for those in finance, banking, communication, publication, consulting, import-export, healthcare, and tourism.

Domestic & Love Life: Enjoy a long journey with family, though the ill health of a family member is possible.

Health: Some may suffer from skin, throat, coughing, or eye problems.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO

Focus on career and personal goals today. Independence is key.

Finance: Expect expenditures on advertising, communication, health, personality, self-care, and friendships.

Career: Success for those in advertising, communication, publication, consultation, tourism, and healthcare.

Domestic & Love Life: You can balance family and work time, with your mother's advice being particularly beneficial.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, knee pain, or cough and cold.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA

A day for travel and professional activities, with a focus on studies.

Finance: Expect expenditures on travel, education, work, and medical needs.

Career: Success for those in tourism, education, law, marketing, export, warehousing, finance, and tourism.

Domestic & Love Life: Family life may be disturbed due to workload, illness, or long journeys.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, feet pain, knee pain, stomach pain, or bronchitis.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Challenges in higher education and travel are indicated, but luck will influence your gains.

Finance: Expect expenditures on education, travel, premiums, higher education, and religious activities.

Career: Success for those in networking, occult science, journalism, religious activities, tourism, and education.

Domestic & Love Life: Disputes with father or his ill health are possible, but his advice will be helpful.

Health: Some may suffer from skin problems, asthma, cough, body pain, or muscle pain.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

A day of struggle and loss, with focus on addressing family and business challenges.

Finance: Expect expenditures on premiums, commissions, business, spouse, repairs, and education.

Career: Success for those in occult, consultation, literature, publication, speaking, repair work, security, and medical fields.

Domestic & Love Life: Domestic and love life may be disturbed due to job responsibilities and a busy schedule.

Health: Some may suffer from throat issues, dysentery, indigestion, or knee pain.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Success is guaranteed in business and job, with possible travel for business or education.

Finance: Expect expenditures on education, business, spouse, travel, and family needs.

Career: Success for those in medical fields, speaking, communication, publication, tourism, and religion.

Domestic & Love Life: Dispute in relationships is possible, but quality time with father or spouse is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, bronchitis, skin problems, waist pain, or muscle pain.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Loss is indicated today, so plan accordingly. Avoid financial risks.

Finance: Expect expenditures on premiums, education, travel, entertainment, health, and repairs.

Career: Success for those in occult science, cyber security, call centers, insurance, sanitation, and medical research.

Domestic & Love Life: Family disputes are indicated, so tread carefully.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, throat issues, skin problems, dysentery, mental stress, or indigestion. Surgery or operation is also indicated.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Black

PISCES

Loss and problems are indicated, so make decisions wisely. Balance family life and professional success.

Finance: Expect expenditures on premiums, education, entertainment, business, children, and partner.

Career: Success for those in occult, sports, education, journalism, publication, stock market, arts, entertainment, and sports.

Domestic & Love Life: Family disputes are indicated, but it’s a good day for marriage proposals and romantic time with spouse and children.

Health: Some may suffer from cough, asthma, back pain, or shoulder pain.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

