Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 26, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Focus on leadership, studies, and career/business today. It's a day for creative expression and taking charge.
Finance: Expect expenditures related to house, vehicle, advertising, communication, business, spouse, hobbies, and personal projects.
Career: Success is indicated for those in fields like education, publication, communication, arts, entertainment, sports, and leadership roles.
Domestic & Love Life: Family life may be disturbed due to disputes or ill health, particularly related to assertiveness. Mother's ill health is indicated.
Health: Potential issues with throat, nerves, skin, ear problems, eye strain, or digestive issues.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Colour: Red
TAURUS
Enjoy and entertain today, with a focus on social activities and communication.
Finance: Expect expenditure on children, entertainment, family needs, communication, and luxury items.
Career: Success for those in networking, journalism, entertainment, advertising, share market, and tourism fields.
Domestic & Love Life: You will try your best to be with family and children, enjoying time with them and younger siblings.
Health: Some may suffer from throat infection, ear problems, back pain, or shoulder pain.
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Colour: Pink
GEMINI
A day for study, entertainment, sports, and household activities with a strong focus on communication and creativity.
Finance: Expect expenditure on education, entertainment, vehicle, and household needs.
Career: Success for those in consultation, communication, publication, courier services, and entertainment industries.
Domestic & Love Life: Family get-togethers and enjoyable activities such as shopping or household work are indicated.
Health: Potential issues with throat, toothache, eye problems, chest pain, or breathing issues.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Colour: Green
CANCER
A day for travel, bold actions, and investments, with an emphasis on communication.
Finance: Expect expenditures on health, education, travel, communication items, and entertainment.
Career: Success for those in journalism, tourism, literature, communication, publication, consulting, and hospitality.
Domestic & Love Life: Family tours or long journeys are indicated, especially with siblings.
Health: Some may suffer from cough and cold, throat pain, ear problems, body pain, headaches, and eye or feet problems.
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Colour: Silver
LEO
A day for travel, communication, advertising, showcasing talent, and earning rewards.
Finance: Expect expenditures on travel, medical treatment, family needs, foreign funds, and investments.
Career: Success for those in finance, banking, communication, publication, consulting, import-export, healthcare, and tourism.
Domestic & Love Life: Enjoy a long journey with family, though the ill health of a family member is possible.
Health: Some may suffer from skin, throat, coughing, or eye problems.
Lucky Number: 1
Lucky Colour: Orange
VIRGO
Focus on career and personal goals today. Independence is key.
Finance: Expect expenditures on advertising, communication, health, personality, self-care, and friendships.
Career: Success for those in advertising, communication, publication, consultation, tourism, and healthcare.
Domestic & Love Life: You can balance family and work time, with your mother's advice being particularly beneficial.
Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, knee pain, or cough and cold.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Colour: Green
LIBRA
A day for travel and professional activities, with a focus on studies.
Finance: Expect expenditures on travel, education, work, and medical needs.
Career: Success for those in tourism, education, law, marketing, export, warehousing, finance, and tourism.
Domestic & Love Life: Family life may be disturbed due to workload, illness, or long journeys.
Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, feet pain, knee pain, stomach pain, or bronchitis.
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Challenges in higher education and travel are indicated, but luck will influence your gains.
Finance: Expect expenditures on education, travel, premiums, higher education, and religious activities.
Career: Success for those in networking, occult science, journalism, religious activities, tourism, and education.
Domestic & Love Life: Disputes with father or his ill health are possible, but his advice will be helpful.
Health: Some may suffer from skin problems, asthma, cough, body pain, or muscle pain.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Colour: Red
SAGITTARIUS
A day of struggle and loss, with focus on addressing family and business challenges.
Finance: Expect expenditures on premiums, commissions, business, spouse, repairs, and education.
Career: Success for those in occult, consultation, literature, publication, speaking, repair work, security, and medical fields.
Domestic & Love Life: Domestic and love life may be disturbed due to job responsibilities and a busy schedule.
Health: Some may suffer from throat issues, dysentery, indigestion, or knee pain.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Colour: Yellow
CAPRICORN
Success is guaranteed in business and job, with possible travel for business or education.
Finance: Expect expenditures on education, business, spouse, travel, and family needs.
Career: Success for those in medical fields, speaking, communication, publication, tourism, and religion.
Domestic & Love Life: Dispute in relationships is possible, but quality time with father or spouse is indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, bronchitis, skin problems, waist pain, or muscle pain.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Blue
AQUARIUS
Loss is indicated today, so plan accordingly. Avoid financial risks.
Finance: Expect expenditures on premiums, education, travel, entertainment, health, and repairs.
Career: Success for those in occult science, cyber security, call centers, insurance, sanitation, and medical research.
Domestic & Love Life: Family disputes are indicated, so tread carefully.
Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, throat issues, skin problems, dysentery, mental stress, or indigestion. Surgery or operation is also indicated.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Black
PISCES
Loss and problems are indicated, so make decisions wisely. Balance family life and professional success.
Finance: Expect expenditures on premiums, education, entertainment, business, children, and partner.
Career: Success for those in occult, sports, education, journalism, publication, stock market, arts, entertainment, and sports.
Domestic & Love Life: Family disputes are indicated, but it’s a good day for marriage proposals and romantic time with spouse and children.
Health: Some may suffer from cough, asthma, back pain, or shoulder pain.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Colour: Red