Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 26, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Focus on leadership, studies, and career/business today. It's a day for creative expression and taking charge.

Finance: Expect expenditures related to house, vehicle, advertising, communication, business, spouse, hobbies, and personal projects.

Career: Success is indicated for those in fields like education, publication, communication, arts, entertainment, sports, and leadership roles.

Domestic & Love Life: Family life may be disturbed due to disputes or ill health, particularly related to assertiveness. Mother's ill health is indicated.

Health: Potential issues with throat, nerves, skin, ear problems, eye strain, or digestive issues.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS

Enjoy and entertain today, with a focus on social activities and communication.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children, entertainment, family needs, communication, and luxury items.

Career: Success for those in networking, journalism, entertainment, advertising, share market, and tourism fields.

Domestic & Love Life: You will try your best to be with family and children, enjoying time with them and younger siblings.

Health: Some may suffer from throat infection, ear problems, back pain, or shoulder pain.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI

A day for study, entertainment, sports, and household activities with a strong focus on communication and creativity.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education, entertainment, vehicle, and household needs.

Career: Success for those in consultation, communication, publication, courier services, and entertainment industries.

Domestic & Love Life: Family get-togethers and enjoyable activities such as shopping or household work are indicated.

Health: Potential issues with throat, toothache, eye problems, chest pain, or breathing issues.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green





CANCER

A day for travel, bold actions, and investments, with an emphasis on communication.

Finance: Expect expenditures on health, education, travel, communication items, and entertainment.

Career: Success for those in journalism, tourism, literature, communication, publication, consulting, and hospitality.

Domestic & Love Life: Family tours or long journeys are indicated, especially with siblings.

Health: Some may suffer from cough and cold, throat pain, ear problems, body pain, headaches, and eye or feet problems.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

LEO

A day for travel, communication, advertising, showcasing talent, and earning rewards.

Finance: Expect expenditures on travel, medical treatment, family needs, foreign funds, and investments.

Career: Success for those in finance, banking, communication, publication, consulting, import-export, healthcare, and tourism.

Domestic & Love Life: Enjoy a long journey with family, though the ill health of a family member is possible.

Health: Some may suffer from skin, throat, coughing, or eye problems.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO

Focus on career and personal goals today. Independence is key.

Finance: Expect expenditures on advertising, communication, health, personality, self-care, and friendships.

Career: Success for those in advertising, communication, publication, consultation, tourism, and healthcare.

Domestic & Love Life: You can balance family and work time, with your mother's advice being particularly beneficial.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, knee pain, or cough and cold.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA

A day for travel and professional activities, with a focus on studies.

Finance: Expect expenditures on travel, education, work, and medical needs.

Career: Success for those in tourism, education, law, marketing, export, warehousing, finance, and tourism.

Domestic & Love Life: Family life may be disturbed due to workload, illness, or long journeys.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, feet pain, knee pain, stomach pain, or bronchitis.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Challenges in higher education and travel are indicated, but luck will influence your gains.

Finance: Expect expenditures on education, travel, premiums, higher education, and religious activities.

Career: Success for those in networking, occult science, journalism, religious activities, tourism, and education.

Domestic & Love Life: Disputes with father or his ill health are possible, but his advice will be helpful.

Health: Some may suffer from skin problems, asthma, cough, body pain, or muscle pain.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

A day of struggle and loss, with focus on addressing family and business challenges.

Finance: Expect expenditures on premiums, commissions, business, spouse, repairs, and education.

Career: Success for those in occult, consultation, literature, publication, speaking, repair work, security, and medical fields.

Domestic & Love Life: Domestic and love life may be disturbed due to job responsibilities and a busy schedule.

Health: Some may suffer from throat issues, dysentery, indigestion, or knee pain.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Success is guaranteed in business and job, with possible travel for business or education.

Finance: Expect expenditures on education, business, spouse, travel, and family needs.

Career: Success for those in medical fields, speaking, communication, publication, tourism, and religion.

Domestic & Love Life: Dispute in relationships is possible, but quality time with father or spouse is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, bronchitis, skin problems, waist pain, or muscle pain.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Loss is indicated today, so plan accordingly. Avoid financial risks.

Finance: Expect expenditures on premiums, education, travel, entertainment, health, and repairs.

Career: Success for those in occult science, cyber security, call centers, insurance, sanitation, and medical research.

Domestic & Love Life: Family disputes are indicated, so tread carefully.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, throat issues, skin problems, dysentery, mental stress, or indigestion. Surgery or operation is also indicated.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Black

PISCES

Loss and problems are indicated, so make decisions wisely. Balance family life and professional success.

Finance: Expect expenditures on premiums, education, entertainment, business, children, and partner.

Career: Success for those in occult, sports, education, journalism, publication, stock market, arts, entertainment, and sports.

Domestic & Love Life: Family disputes are indicated, but it’s a good day for marriage proposals and romantic time with spouse and children.

Health: Some may suffer from cough, asthma, back pain, or shoulder pain.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red