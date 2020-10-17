Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 17, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Your analytical abilities will help you recover losses made in recent days. Do not postpone important business meetings as today is a successful day.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You would defeat your enemy in all activities due to your alertness and positive energy. If you find yourself suffering from even small pain, then consult a doctor immediately to avoid serious health issues.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You have to focus on your projects and assignments and must take care that they get completed in time. Relationship with opposite sex will improve. Rise in income is likely.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
When the going gets tough the tough get going. Today, it’s important to talk about your hidden fears and worries with a good astrologer.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You should try to retain your cool otherwise you will face difficulties in professional sphere. You may face financial problems owing to blockage of funds.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You will be religious-minded and will perform some pious deeds for which your social popularity will increase. Your family-life will be blissful and you will be mentally at peace.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You will place your ideas in such a way that it does not hurt others' feelings at work place. Business deals will find success today. Spending time with family will bring joy and happiness.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You should be careful and cautious as there could be some unfavourable changes in professional sphere. You may have a transfer or may have a long journey in connection with your profession which may not be very fruitful.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons. Financial matters do not look too rosy. Luck favours you as your partner would be decent, just as you expected him/her to be.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Your life partner and friends will support you to come out of some problems and also from debts. Finances will be good. In sports and acting field there are some positive developments.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Focus all your energy in one direction so that your interests see the light. A change of attitude would be much needed for professional growth. Some help shall come from those near you for your career development and future ventures.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
It is suggested that for small health problems that you face, you go in for homoeopathy or Ayurveda. In the evening loyal people will help to solving problems. Don’t take aggressive decisions.