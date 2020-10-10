Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 10, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will get an opportunity to work with like-minded people. Your confidence will boost. Avoid buying unwanted things. Legal matters will get resolved.</p>.<p>Those in the field of sports will perform well. Stress and tension will decrease. You will see a rise in fame. Hard-work will bear fruit.</p>.<p>Do not fall for sweet talks, it could be a trap. Politicians should give priority to their fieldwork. Construction business will progress.</p>.<p>You may feel uneasy and restless. Talk to your loved one if something is bothering you. Avoid driving at night. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>Try to remain in good books of seniors and bosses. A change in occupation is indicated. Meditation will help beat your stress/ anxiety.</p>.<p>Those in the field of acting may get a new break. Romance is in the air. Your intelligence will impress your seniors at workplace.</p>.<p>You may think about changing your job or set up a new business. You will be in a relaxed state of mind as most of the tensions will vanish.</p>.<p>Political leaders will have a good day. Fame is on the cards. You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.</p>.<p>You should find a creative way to tackle your workplace problems. Be assertive in your approach. Investment should be done carefully.</p>.<p>Family matters will get resolved. Singles may get marriage proposals. Travelling is on the cards. Students will do well in exams.</p>.<p>Your romantic/ marital life will bloom. Today, money and love matters will take the front seats. Use your money wisely.</p>.<p>Focus on delivering results especially if you have deadlines coming up. Seniors are keeping an eye on you. Don't make new commitments.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>