Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 10, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will get an opportunity to work with like-minded people. Your confidence will boost. Avoid buying unwanted things. Legal matters will get resolved.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Those in the field of sports will perform well. Stress and tension will decrease. You will see a rise in fame. Hard-work will bear fruit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Do not fall for sweet talks, it could be a trap. Politicians should give priority to their fieldwork. Construction business will progress.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may feel uneasy and restless. Talk to your loved one if something is bothering you. Avoid driving at night. Take care of your health.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Try to remain in good books of seniors and bosses. A change in occupation is indicated. Meditation will help beat your stress/ anxiety.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Those in the field of acting may get a new break. Romance is in the air. Your intelligence will impress your seniors at workplace.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may think about changing your job or set up a new business. You will be in a relaxed state of mind as most of the tensions will vanish.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Political leaders will have a good day. Fame is on the cards. You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You should find a creative way to tackle your workplace problems. Be assertive in your approach. Investment should be done carefully.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Family matters will get resolved. Singles may get marriage proposals. Travelling is on the cards. Students will do well in exams.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your romantic/ marital life will bloom. Today, money and love matters will take the front seats. Use your money wisely.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Focus on delivering results especially if you have deadlines coming up. Seniors are keeping an eye on you. Don't make new commitments.

