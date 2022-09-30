e-Paper Get App
Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 01, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 01, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
ARIES

Today is the day to focus on studies and career

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication

Career: People in fields like education / automobile /publication/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Good day to join career oriented courses. Some people may get job.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain /communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / family needs/ communication

Career: People in fields like networking / journalism /entertainment/ share market will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will try your best to be with your family and children

Health: Today your health will be fine, some people may suffer from throat infection

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day to study/ do household activities

Finance: expect expenditure for education /vehicle/ family needs

Career: People in fields like speaker/ communication/ publication/ courier will get success.

Domestic & love life: Good day for doing household activities / study

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure

Finance: Expenses for health / communication items are indicated

Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / literature / publication will get success

Domestic & love life: People who have applied for any permissions, will get it

Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today you will get maturity of your investments.

Finance: Expect expenditure for loan/insurance premium/travel/medical treatment

Career: People in fields like finance co. / bank /communication /consultants will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy long journey with family

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on your career. You will not depend on others

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication / health/personality

Career: People in fields like advertise/communication/publication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you may not spend time with your family due to job responsibility

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education

Career: People in fields like finance co./tourism/education/law / marketing will be benefited. Job transfer/ business travel is indicated

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Success in higher education/travel is indicated

Finance: expenses on education /travel are indicated.

Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws and father is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle/loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for loan / insurance premium

Career: People in fields like consultant / literature / publication / speaker will get success.

Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family due to job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat chest problem/ dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today success is guaranteed in business/ job

Finance: Expenses for education /business/spouse are indicated

Career: People in fields like doctor /speaker/communication/publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married people may face dispute with spouse

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today loss is indicated so plan accordingly damage / injury is indicated

Finance: Think twice before helping anyone financially, as money may get stuck

Career: People in fields like occult science/cyber security / HR co./ call centers will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/ maternal family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also indicated.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / party

Finance: Expenses on some celebration / party are indicated.

Career: People in fields like event management /education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who are in relationship can tie their knot. Married couples can enjoy romantic date

Health: Overall health will be fine, but some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

