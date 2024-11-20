 Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 23, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 23, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is a day to focus on both leadership, creativity, and career.

Finance: Expect expenditures on house, vehicle, entertainment, hobbies, premiums, or health.

Career: People in fields like education, arts, sports, garage work, publication, and occult sciences will be benefited.

Domestic & Love Life: Disputes or ill health of a family member may arise, potentially due to assertiveness or dominance.

Health: Some may suffer from throat, cough, skin, ear problems, eye strain, or digestive issues.

Lucky Number: 3, 9

Lucky Colour: Red, Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy social activities, creativity, and entertainment.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children, family needs, communication, entertainment, or luxury items.

Career: People in networking, journalism, entertainment, advertising, and tourism will get success.

Domestic & Love Life: Spend quality time with family, especially children or younger siblings.

Health: Some may suffer from throat, shoulder, ear issues, or back pain.

Lucky Number: 6, 8

Lucky Colour: Pink, Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day for communication, studies, and creativity.

Finance: Expect expenditures on education, vehicle, health, and household needs.

Career: People in education, communication, publication, and transportation will see success.

Domestic & Love Life: Engage in enjoyable family activities like shopping or household work, though disputes or ill health may arise.

Health: Some may suffer from throat, toothache, breathing problems, chest, or eye issues.

Lucky Number: 5, 9

Lucky Colour: Green, Red

CANCER

Today is a day for travel, bold actions, investment, and entertainment.

Finance: Expenses related to health, travel, and communication are indicated.

Career: Those in tourism, literature, communication, journalism, and entertainment will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Communication or travel with siblings is likely, though ill health in the family is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from cough, cold, throat, shoulder pain, and headaches.

Lucky Number: 2, 6

Lucky Colour: Silver, Pink

LEO

Today you will see rewards for showcasing your talents and investments.

Finance: Expect expenditure on family, house, vehicle, travel, and education.

Career: People in finance, education, banking, communication, and tourism will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Long journeys or ill health of a family member is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from skin, throat issues, eye problems, or coughing.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on career and personal goals.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel, health, self-care, or communication.

Career: Those in advertising, publication, consultation, healthcare, or tourism will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Work responsibilities may prevent you from spending time with family, though your mother’s advice could be helpful.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, knee pain, cough, or cold.

Lucky Number: 2, 5

Lucky Colour: Green, White

LIBRA

Today is the day for travel and professional activities.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel, work, education, and medical needs.

Career: People in finance, tourism, marketing, and law will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Travel or attending religious activities with family is indicated, though workload or illness may disturb home life.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, feet pain, bronchitis, knee, or stomach issues.

Lucky Number: 5, 6

Lucky Colour: Pink, Green

SCORPIO

Obstacles in education or travel are indicated, but luck influences gains today.

Finance: Expect expenses on education, health, premiums, or religious activities.

Career: People in networking, education, occult science, or journalism will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Physical or mental stress may affect happiness at home, and spending time with your father could be helpful.

Health: Some may suffer from skin problems, asthma, cough, or muscle pain.

Lucky Number: 2, 9

Lucky Colour: Red, Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is a day for struggles, loss, and addressing challenges in family or business.

Finance: Expect expenditure on premiums, travel, medical needs, or repairs.

Career: People in occult science, publication, maintenance, tourism, and security will get success.

Domestic & Love Life: Domestic life may be disturbed by a busy schedule or disputes.

Health: Some may suffer from dysentery, indigestion, or knee pain.

Lucky Number: 1, 3

Lucky Colour: Orange, Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today success is guaranteed in business or job, with possible travel.

Finance: Expect expenses for education, business, travel, and family needs.

Career: People in communication, tourism, education, and religion will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Disputes with spouse or spending quality time with your father may arise.

Health: Some may suffer from throat, waist pain, or muscle problems.

Lucky Number: 5, 8

Lucky Colour: Blue, Green

AQUARIUS

Plan carefully as financial losses and family disputes are indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenditures on premiums, health, repairs, and children.

Career: People in insurance, occult studies, cyber security, or sanitation will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Family disputes or conflicts with maternal family are indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, throat, skin problems, or indigestion.

Lucky Number: 7, 8

Lucky Colour: Black, Grey

PISCES

Today is a day for celebration, balancing family life, and professional success.

Finance: Expect expenditures on entertainment, education, and celebrations.

Career: People in law, education, journalism, arts, and entertainment will get success.

Domestic & Love Life: A good day for family enjoyment, romantic time, or marriage proposals.

Health: Some may suffer from back pain, shoulder pain, or asthma.

Lucky Number: 3, 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow, Red

