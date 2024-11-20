Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 23, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is a day to focus on both leadership, creativity, and career.

Finance: Expect expenditures on house, vehicle, entertainment, hobbies, premiums, or health.

Career: People in fields like education, arts, sports, garage work, publication, and occult sciences will be benefited.

Domestic & Love Life: Disputes or ill health of a family member may arise, potentially due to assertiveness or dominance.

Health: Some may suffer from throat, cough, skin, ear problems, eye strain, or digestive issues.

Lucky Number: 3, 9

Lucky Colour: Red, Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy social activities, creativity, and entertainment.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children, family needs, communication, entertainment, or luxury items.

Career: People in networking, journalism, entertainment, advertising, and tourism will get success.

Domestic & Love Life: Spend quality time with family, especially children or younger siblings.

Health: Some may suffer from throat, shoulder, ear issues, or back pain.

Lucky Number: 6, 8

Lucky Colour: Pink, Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day for communication, studies, and creativity.

Finance: Expect expenditures on education, vehicle, health, and household needs.

Career: People in education, communication, publication, and transportation will see success.

Domestic & Love Life: Engage in enjoyable family activities like shopping or household work, though disputes or ill health may arise.

Health: Some may suffer from throat, toothache, breathing problems, chest, or eye issues.

Lucky Number: 5, 9

Lucky Colour: Green, Red

CANCER

Today is a day for travel, bold actions, investment, and entertainment.

Finance: Expenses related to health, travel, and communication are indicated.

Career: Those in tourism, literature, communication, journalism, and entertainment will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Communication or travel with siblings is likely, though ill health in the family is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from cough, cold, throat, shoulder pain, and headaches.

Lucky Number: 2, 6

Lucky Colour: Silver, Pink

LEO

Today you will see rewards for showcasing your talents and investments.

Finance: Expect expenditure on family, house, vehicle, travel, and education.

Career: People in finance, education, banking, communication, and tourism will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Long journeys or ill health of a family member is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from skin, throat issues, eye problems, or coughing.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on career and personal goals.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel, health, self-care, or communication.

Career: Those in advertising, publication, consultation, healthcare, or tourism will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Work responsibilities may prevent you from spending time with family, though your mother’s advice could be helpful.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, knee pain, cough, or cold.

Lucky Number: 2, 5

Lucky Colour: Green, White

LIBRA

Today is the day for travel and professional activities.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel, work, education, and medical needs.

Career: People in finance, tourism, marketing, and law will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Travel or attending religious activities with family is indicated, though workload or illness may disturb home life.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, feet pain, bronchitis, knee, or stomach issues.

Lucky Number: 5, 6

Lucky Colour: Pink, Green

SCORPIO

Obstacles in education or travel are indicated, but luck influences gains today.

Finance: Expect expenses on education, health, premiums, or religious activities.

Career: People in networking, education, occult science, or journalism will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Physical or mental stress may affect happiness at home, and spending time with your father could be helpful.

Health: Some may suffer from skin problems, asthma, cough, or muscle pain.

Lucky Number: 2, 9

Lucky Colour: Red, Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is a day for struggles, loss, and addressing challenges in family or business.

Finance: Expect expenditure on premiums, travel, medical needs, or repairs.

Career: People in occult science, publication, maintenance, tourism, and security will get success.

Domestic & Love Life: Domestic life may be disturbed by a busy schedule or disputes.

Health: Some may suffer from dysentery, indigestion, or knee pain.

Lucky Number: 1, 3

Lucky Colour: Orange, Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today success is guaranteed in business or job, with possible travel.

Finance: Expect expenses for education, business, travel, and family needs.

Career: People in communication, tourism, education, and religion will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Disputes with spouse or spending quality time with your father may arise.

Health: Some may suffer from throat, waist pain, or muscle problems.

Lucky Number: 5, 8

Lucky Colour: Blue, Green

AQUARIUS

Plan carefully as financial losses and family disputes are indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenditures on premiums, health, repairs, and children.

Career: People in insurance, occult studies, cyber security, or sanitation will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Family disputes or conflicts with maternal family are indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, throat, skin problems, or indigestion.

Lucky Number: 7, 8

Lucky Colour: Black, Grey

PISCES

Today is a day for celebration, balancing family life, and professional success.

Finance: Expect expenditures on entertainment, education, and celebrations.

Career: People in law, education, journalism, arts, and entertainment will get success.

Domestic & Love Life: A good day for family enjoyment, romantic time, or marriage proposals.

Health: Some may suffer from back pain, shoulder pain, or asthma.

Lucky Number: 3, 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow, Red