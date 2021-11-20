Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 20, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Change of residence is on the cards. Your friends and well-wishers will stand with you and support you. Your bond with your boss will improve. Success will follow you.

Taurus: Family life will remain a little uncertain. The negative vibes at home may give rise to quarrels. Minor health problems will affect your productivity and lead to delays.

Gemini: The planetary positions are quite favourable today. Do not worry about your health at all. Keep a fine balance between personal and professional life. De-stress yourself.

Cancer: A new relationship might bloom. It is going to be an exciting day for those who are single. You will be able to make some thoughtful decisions regarding investments.

Leo: Trust those friends who are really reliable. Your mind is rafting with ideas which you will spout in all directions. Victory over enemies is possible. Love is in the air.

Virgo: Money and romantic matters will keep you busy. Health may be troublesome. Travelling is on the cards. You need to focus more on home and family matters.

Libra: You need to take your health matters seriously, neglecting them can put you in serious problems. Martial life may hit a rough patch. Victory will be yours. Luck is with you.

Scorpio: Take care of all your important documents. Make sure you submit all your projects and assignments on time. Retailers/ shopkeepers may see a rise in their income.

Sagittarius: Your ideas will be appreciated and applied at the workplace. Business deals will be successful. A short tour with your family will bring joy and happiness.

Capricorn: Positive attitude and thinking will surely bring positive results today. Stay away from things and people who make you feel drained emotionally and mentally.

Aquarius: Marital bliss will prevail. Your spouse will keep you happy. Stress will reduce and you will feel relaxed. Those in the retail business may see a boost in their profits.

Pisces: Guard against getting into pointless arguments. Don’t make financial decisions in haste. A complication may arise in your ongoing projects. Tension and stress may increase.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 07:00 AM IST