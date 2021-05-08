Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 8, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>Those in the field of real estate business would make new clients. New business contracts are in the offing. Don't let any opportunity slip. Love is in the air.</p>.<p>You need to act maturely. Try to solve minor domestic issues as soon as possible before they turn major and affect relationships. Promotion is on the cards for some.</p>.<p>You will get well-deserved recognition on the professional front. Your hard work will be rewarded. Those in the acting field will be at their creative best.</p>.<p>You will give your 100% today. You will dedicate yourself both mentally and physically in all endeavours. Travelling is on the cards, but avoid if it's not necessary.</p>.<p>You may now plan your projects and begin working on them. Your physical and mental health may be troublesome. Stay away from all kinds of arguments. Control your anger.</p>.<p>Something exciting is likely to happen in your life. You may feel refreshed and rejuvenated. Your life partner will understand you better. The love life will be blissful.</p>.<p>Those who are unmarried may find their perfect match. Singles may fall in love. Your parent's guidance will play a key role in deciding your career. Avoid procrastinating.</p>.<p>You will lead from the front and initiate, in an attempt to advance your interest and bring about true and lasting gains in every aspect of life. Your romantic life will be fine.</p>.<p>You will find better prospects as your determination will be high. Your lost self-belief will come back. Growth & opportunities would be higher from overseas sources.</p>.<p>Health can be a concern today. Your confidence may dip. Do not escalate any personal or professional matters. Make sure you finish all your work before the deadline.</p>.<p>You can expect a good rise on the financial front. The atmosphere at home will be lively and happy. New and bright career opportunities are around the corner.</p>.<p>The concrete and sustained work phase will continue. Ill health is likely to bring hurdles on your road to success. Travelling is going to be a hectic task. Stay cool and calm.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/I1xu09s5X9q9UteaxtKNNE"> </a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/LCRra0RItbIEuqNpZ28m9Z"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/FtZfYmRAbh069ItNlR8o41">click here.</a> We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>