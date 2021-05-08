Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 8, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Those in the field of real estate business would make new clients. New business contracts are in the offing. Don't let any opportunity slip. Love is in the air.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You need to act maturely. Try to solve minor domestic issues as soon as possible before they turn major and affect relationships. Promotion is on the cards for some.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will get well-deserved recognition on the professional front. Your hard work will be rewarded. Those in the acting field will be at their creative best.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will give your 100% today. You will dedicate yourself both mentally and physically in all endeavours. Travelling is on the cards, but avoid if it's not necessary.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may now plan your projects and begin working on them. Your physical and mental health may be troublesome. Stay away from all kinds of arguments. Control your anger.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Something exciting is likely to happen in your life. You may feel refreshed and rejuvenated. Your life partner will understand you better. The love life will be blissful.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Those who are unmarried may find their perfect match. Singles may fall in love. Your parent's guidance will play a key role in deciding your career. Avoid procrastinating.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will lead from the front and initiate, in an attempt to advance your interest and bring about true and lasting gains in every aspect of life. Your romantic life will be fine.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will find better prospects as your determination will be high. Your lost self-belief will come back. Growth & opportunities would be higher from overseas sources.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Health can be a concern today. Your confidence may dip. Do not escalate any personal or professional matters. Make sure you finish all your work before the deadline.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You can expect a good rise on the financial front. The atmosphere at home will be lively and happy. New and bright career opportunities are around the corner.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

The concrete and sustained work phase will continue. Ill health is likely to bring hurdles on your road to success. Travelling is going to be a hectic task. Stay cool and calm.

