Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 23, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Business may slow down. Those in the field of politics and social sector may have a challenging day. Minor health issues are on the cards. Avoid arguing with your associates/ co-worker.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
If you are planning to make some investments, then investing in immovable assets or long-term bonds would be a good idea. Use your money wisely as unwanted expenses are on the cards.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Share your true feelings and show your love, affection to your partner. Spending romantic time with your spouse will improve, strengthen the marital bond. Your interest in religious and spiritual activities will increase.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You will find it easy to balance creativity with practicality and this combination will ensure that your ideas stand out amidst all the clutter. Politicians, make sure that you stick to the commitments that you had made to the public in recent past.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Your focus and dedication towards work will increase. You will successfully finish your work before the deadline. Take some time out for your life partner. The increment is on the cards.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Time and tide wait for none, hence you too should not wait for anyone or anybody’s advice, listen to your heart and go ahead. Be cautious while on wheels. Those in the partnership business may face setback due to their partners.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Today, you may get bored with your age-old daily routine and would want to break it and do something interesting. Your love life may go through some ups and downs. Do not neglect your health.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Online business meetings will be successful. New business ventures are on the cards. You will get to work with your favourite co-workers on upcoming projects. Love life will be good.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
On the business front, you may face some legal hurdles. Your seniors may get upset from you. Make sure that you don’t commit any mistakes in the workplace. Take your professional and personal responsibilities seriously.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You will act as a peacemaker and would successfully stop or end a scuffle or a clash among family members. Love life will be happy. Be open to criticism.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You would be able to raise the winning flag confidently in the areas where you have struggled and worked hard. Your family life will be lively and happy. Meditation will help beat your stress.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You will feel that you stand to lose too much, both materially and emotionally, and will not be prepared to take any kind of risk, whatsoever. Disputes among the partners might disturb the partnership businesses.