Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 21, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Balance your work and family life.

Finance: Invest in your family business or property.

Career: People from education, shipping, travel, business sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life:

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain, knee pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

TAURUS

Confidence and communication will be your main strength.

Finance: Spend money to improve your communication and networking.

Career: elf-employed people, people from communication/ networking, and ad agencies will find success.

Domestic & love life: Go for a long drive with your family. Spend time with your father.

Health: Overall health will be fine today.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Avoid helping someone financially as loss is indicated.

Finance: Pay insurance premium.

Career: ENT surgeons, ophthalmologists, and insurance backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Take initiative in work and personal life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, personality, business and family.

Career: Your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: It’s a good day to settle your marriage proposals.

Health: You may suffer from cough and cold.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Work will keep you busy.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. Pay medical bills.

Career: Travelling for work is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Family time is likely to suffer due to excessive workload.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion, knee pain, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

All your wishes will be fulfilled.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children and entertainment.

Career: Those who are from stock trading, art, entertainment, sports background will find success.

Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your children's advice.

Health: Maintain your health. You may suffer from back pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Balance your work and family life.

Finance: Invest in your family business or property.

Career: People from education, shipping, travel, business sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Spend time

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Your gains are connected to your luck.

Finance: Expect expenditure on your travel / higher education / religious rituals

Career: Expect expenditure on travelling, higher education, and religious rituals.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain, thigh pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Avoid helping someone financially as loss is indicated.

Finance: Pay insurance premium.

Career: ENT surgeons, ophthalmologists, and people from insurance backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, indigestion, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Take initiative in work and personal life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, personality, business and family.

Career: Your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family members. It’s a good day to settle your marriage proposals.

Health: You may suffer from cough and cold.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Work will keep you busy.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. You may pay medical bill

Career: Travelling for work is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Family time is likely to suffer due to excessive workload.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion, knee pain, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

All your wishes will be fulfilled.

Finance: Expect expenditure on family and entertainment.

Career: Those who are in field like share traders /art / entertainment / sports will get success.

Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your children's advice. It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Spend quality time with your family.

Health: Overall it’s a healthy day. But, you may suffer from back pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:59 PM IST