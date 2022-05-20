Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 21, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Balance your work and family life.
Finance: Invest in your family business or property.
Career: People from education, shipping, travel, business sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life:
Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain, knee pain
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: yellow
TAURUS
Confidence and communication will be your main strength.
Finance: Spend money to improve your communication and networking.
Career: elf-employed people, people from communication/ networking, and ad agencies will find success.
Domestic & love life: Go for a long drive with your family. Spend time with your father.
Health: Overall health will be fine today.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
GEMINI
Avoid helping someone financially as loss is indicated.
Finance: Pay insurance premium.
Career: ENT surgeons, ophthalmologists, and insurance backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from toothache, eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Take initiative in work and personal life.
Finance: Expect expenditure on health, personality, business and family.
Career: Your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.
Domestic & love life: It’s a good day to settle your marriage proposals.
Health: You may suffer from cough and cold.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Work will keep you busy.
Finance: You may receive foreign funds. Pay medical bills.
Career: Travelling for work is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Family time is likely to suffer due to excessive workload.
Health: You may suffer from indigestion, knee pain, or eye problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
All your wishes will be fulfilled.
Finance: Expect expenditure on children and entertainment.
Career: Those who are from stock trading, art, entertainment, sports background will find success.
Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your children's advice.
Health: Maintain your health. You may suffer from back pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Balance your work and family life.
Finance: Invest in your family business or property.
Career: People from education, shipping, travel, business sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Spend time
Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / knee pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Your gains are connected to your luck.
Finance: Expect expenditure on your travel / higher education / religious rituals
Career: Expect expenditure on travelling, higher education, and religious rituals.
Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family.
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain, thigh pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Avoid helping someone financially as loss is indicated.
Finance: Pay insurance premium.
Career: ENT surgeons, ophthalmologists, and people from insurance backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from toothache, indigestion, or eye problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Take initiative in work and personal life.
Finance: Expect expenditure on health, personality, business and family.
Career: Your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.
Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family members. It’s a good day to settle your marriage proposals.
Health: You may suffer from cough and cold.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Work will keep you busy.
Finance: You may receive foreign funds. You may pay medical bill
Career: Travelling for work is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Family time is likely to suffer due to excessive workload.
Health: You may suffer from indigestion, knee pain, or eye problems.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
All your wishes will be fulfilled.
Finance: Expect expenditure on family and entertainment.
Career: Those who are in field like share traders /art / entertainment / sports will get success.
Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your children's advice. It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Spend quality time with your family.
Health: Overall it’s a healthy day. But, you may suffer from back pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
