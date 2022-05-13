Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Control your anger to avoid disputes.

Finance: Pay your loan and insurance premium. In-laws will help out financially today.

Career: People from medical, insurance, research backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may get ancestral property. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.

Health: Mental, physical stress, injuries, chest pain or headache is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Spend money for your business growth. Invest in property.

Career: Dispute with your business partner or seniors is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated. Unmarried people may find their life partner through their office colleague.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today is the mixture of profit and loss, but gains will be more.

Finance: Loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.

Career: Dispute with staff member(s) is indicated. A promotion is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives and friends is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from tooth ache, stomach pain or knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

Loss on the personal and commercial front is indicated.

Finance: Wrong decisions might lead to loss in business.

Career: Beware with making mistakes at work. Control your anger. Avoid disputes at the workplace.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is expected today.

Health: You may suffer from constipation or knee pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Investment or expenditure for business and education is expected.

Career: People from education, real estate backgrounds will find success. Job transfer, training seminars are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Students may go abroad for education. Dispute with family members related with spouse is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from chest pain, or acidity or insomnia.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to gain something after losing something.

Finance: You may have to give commission to get your work done. Some people may get their stuck money back.

Career: People from medical, government, finance backgrounds will be benefited. Dispute with colleagues is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Jobless people will find a good work opportunity.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, constipation, or acidity.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Control your anger in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for marriage celebration is expected.

Career: People from stock market, event management, fitness backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children and spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match. Some may propose their loved ones.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, throat pain, or stomach ache.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Keep a control your anger in commercial life and family life.

Finance: Housing or vehicle loan will be sanctioned today.

Career: People from STEM field will find success today.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother is indicated. Maternal relatives may visit your home.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, insomnia, or head ache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to get freedom from your current problems.

Finance: Pay loan premium. Invest in property.

Career: People from martial arts, fitness, medical fields will find success. Some people may leave their job.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger siblings or children is expected. Troubles in travel, aggression in love life is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from ear pain, back pain, leg pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Strengthen your relationship bonds.

Finance: Expenditure for education, house, or vehicle is indicated

Career: People from education and STEM fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match. People in relationship will tie their knot. Some people may face family disputes.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, acidity, chest pain, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Concentrate on your work.

Finance: Business loan may be sanctioned today.

Career: People from STEM, arm forces backgrounds will find success. Disputes at work place is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load. Keep a control on your anger as it may spoil your family atmosphere.

Health: You may suffer from head ache, knee pain, ear pain, or acidity.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Travel with caution.

Finance: Invest in property. Stock traders should play wisely.

Career: People from real estate, travel & tourism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Troubles in traveling are indicated so take precautions accordingly.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, thigh pain, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:59 PM IST