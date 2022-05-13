e-Paper Get App
Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar | Updated on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 10:58 PM IST

ARIES

Control your anger to avoid disputes.

Finance: Pay your loan and insurance premium. In-laws will help out financially today.

Career: People from medical, insurance, research backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may get ancestral property. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.

Health: Mental, physical stress, injuries, chest pain or headache is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Spend money for your business growth. Invest in property.

Career: Dispute with your business partner or seniors is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated. Unmarried people may find their life partner through their office colleague.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today is the mixture of profit and loss, but gains will be more.

Finance: Loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.

Career: Dispute with staff member(s) is indicated. A promotion is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives and friends is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from tooth ache, stomach pain or knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

Loss on the personal and commercial front is indicated.

Finance: Wrong decisions might lead to loss in business.

Career: Beware with making mistakes at work. Control your anger. Avoid disputes at the workplace.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is expected today.

Health: You may suffer from constipation or knee pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Investment or expenditure for business and education is expected.

Career: People from education, real estate backgrounds will find success. Job transfer, training seminars are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Students may go abroad for education. Dispute with family members related with spouse is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from chest pain, or acidity or insomnia.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to gain something after losing something.

Finance: You may have to give commission to get your work done. Some people may get their stuck money back.

Career: People from medical, government, finance backgrounds will be benefited. Dispute with colleagues is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Jobless people will find a good work opportunity.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, constipation, or acidity.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Control your anger in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for marriage celebration is expected.

Career: People from stock market, event management, fitness backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children and spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match. Some may propose their loved ones.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, throat pain, or stomach ache.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Keep a control your anger in commercial life and family life.

Finance: Housing or vehicle loan will be sanctioned today.

Career: People from STEM field will find success today.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother is indicated. Maternal relatives may visit your home.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, insomnia, or head ache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to get freedom from your current problems.

Finance: Pay loan premium. Invest in property.

Career: People from martial arts, fitness, medical fields will find success. Some people may leave their job.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger siblings or children is expected. Troubles in travel, aggression in love life is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from ear pain, back pain, leg pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Strengthen your relationship bonds.

Finance: Expenditure for education, house, or vehicle is indicated

Career: People from education and STEM fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match. People in relationship will tie their knot. Some people may face family disputes.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, acidity, chest pain, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Concentrate on your work.

Finance: Business loan may be sanctioned today.

Career: People from STEM, arm forces backgrounds will find success. Disputes at work place is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load. Keep a control on your anger as it may spoil your family atmosphere.

Health: You may suffer from head ache, knee pain, ear pain, or acidity.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Travel with caution.

Finance: Invest in property. Stock traders should play wisely.

Career: People from real estate, travel & tourism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Troubles in traveling are indicated so take precautions accordingly.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, thigh pain, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:59 PM IST