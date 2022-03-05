Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 5, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Avoid making any risky moves. Overconfidence may land you in trouble.
Finance: Don’t be careless about your money. Don’t trust anyone blindly.
Career: The work pressure will be more at work. Stress and tension may increase.
Domestic and love life: Your romantic life may hit a rough patch.
Health: Minor health problems can anytime turn bigger, so don't neglect them.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: Purple
Taurus
For your noble deeds, you will be held in high esteem in your social circle.
Finance: Unexpected financial gains are likely today.
Career: You will earn good fame, especially if you are in the field of politics.
Domestic and love life: Relationship with your partner will improve.
Health: Pay special attention to your mental health.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Light blue
Gemini
Do not lose your calm. Keep your mind cool while dealing with people.
Finance: Progress in big deals through mediators can work out today.
Career: You would be able to fulfil your professional commitments.
Domestic and love life: You will get to spend some quality time with your family.
Health: You need to be cautious on the health front, avoid junk food.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Peacock blue
Cancer
Your hard work and ability to react to situations on time will be the key to progress.
Finance: Business people need to be diplomatic while negotiating contracts.
Career: You will feel more confident on the work front.
Domestic and love life: You will be at your romantic best. Love life will be blissful.
Health: Your focus will shift to more on fitness. Keep a tab on your weight.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Sky blue
Leo
Avoid getting angry on petty issues. Value your relationships.
Finance: Traders and retailers can face small losses, so be alert.
Career: There will be differences in your team which will hamper the ongoing project.
Domestic and love life: Avoid arguing with your life partner.
Health: Your health needs immediate attention.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Navy blue
Virgo
You will be in a happy and optimistic mood.
Finance: Profits or financial gains through siblings is possible.
Career: Those in the transport business can look forward to a rise in income.
Domestic and love life: A family vacation is on the cards.
Health: You may suffer from fever or a throat infection. Take care of your kids.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: Persian blue
Libra
You may feel low emotionally and mentally. Avoid overthinking.
Finance: Check statements carefully and pay bills early.
Career: Work life will be filled with challenges and power plays.
Domestic and love life: Differences of opinion with loved ones could leave you irritated.
Health: Your stamina and energy may dip.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky colour: Cyan
Scorpio
The positive energies which you emit will bounce off back to you, so good things may happen.
Finance: Scholarship and other financial rewards are on the cards.
Career: Your relationship with your boss/ higher authorities will strengthen.
Domestic and love life: Discuss future plans and important issues with your partner.
Health: Start exercising in the morning. Follow a healthy diet.
Lucky number: 36
Lucky colour: Indigo
Sagittarius
Social life could bring in some unwanted troubles. Hence maintain caution.
Finance: Private firms may face some liquidity problems.
Career: Liability of work on you at work place will be more.
Domestic and love life: Your family life may keep you busy.
Health: Injuries may occur due to accidents, the health will be okay otherwise.
Lucky number: 23
Lucky colour: Teal
Capricorn
You may feel isolated. Matters related to prestige and honour may disturb you.
Finance: There will be a multi-fold increase in income.
Career: You would initiate your projects on time. Your associates will be impressed by your performance.
Domestic and love life: You may enter a new romantic relationship. You may buy a new home.
Health: Meditation and a healthy diet may help you to recover from ailments.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky colour: Purple.
Aquarius
Your ideas and views may get appreciated. You would overcome troubles with ease.
Finance: Connections with foreign countries will benefit you.
Career: You will be at your creative best. A good day for writers.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will improve. Family life will be happy.
Health: Maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Oxford blue
Pisces
Your smartness and intelligence will impress everyone. Don't suppress your feelings.
Finance: Use your money wisely. Proper financial planning is needed.
Career: On the work front, avoid scheduling meetings and important talks.
Domestic and love life: Family discussion will be productive and could lead to consensus on important issues.
Health: You may feel tense and irritable, you may suffer from some infection.
Lucky number: 44
Lucky colour: Deep sky blue
