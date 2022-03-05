Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 5, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Avoid making any risky moves. Overconfidence may land you in trouble.

Finance: Don’t be careless about your money. Don’t trust anyone blindly.

Career: The work pressure will be more at work. Stress and tension may increase.

Domestic and love life: Your romantic life may hit a rough patch.

Health: Minor health problems can anytime turn bigger, so don't neglect them.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Purple

Taurus

For your noble deeds, you will be held in high esteem in your social circle.

Finance: Unexpected financial gains are likely today.

Career: You will earn good fame, especially if you are in the field of politics.

Domestic and love life: Relationship with your partner will improve.

Health: Pay special attention to your mental health.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Light blue

Gemini

Do not lose your calm. Keep your mind cool while dealing with people.

Finance: Progress in big deals through mediators can work out today.

Career: You would be able to fulfil your professional commitments.

Domestic and love life: You will get to spend some quality time with your family.

Health: You need to be cautious on the health front, avoid junk food.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Peacock blue

Cancer

Your hard work and ability to react to situations on time will be the key to progress.

Finance: Business people need to be diplomatic while negotiating contracts.

Career: You will feel more confident on the work front.

Domestic and love life: You will be at your romantic best. Love life will be blissful.

Health: Your focus will shift to more on fitness. Keep a tab on your weight.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Leo

Avoid getting angry on petty issues. Value your relationships.

Finance: Traders and retailers can face small losses, so be alert.

Career: There will be differences in your team which will hamper the ongoing project.

Domestic and love life: Avoid arguing with your life partner.

Health: Your health needs immediate attention.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Navy blue

Virgo

You will be in a happy and optimistic mood.

Finance: Profits or financial gains through siblings is possible.

Career: Those in the transport business can look forward to a rise in income.

Domestic and love life: A family vacation is on the cards.

Health: You may suffer from fever or a throat infection. Take care of your kids.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Persian blue

Libra

You may feel low emotionally and mentally. Avoid overthinking.

Finance: Check statements carefully and pay bills early.

Career: Work life will be filled with challenges and power plays.

Domestic and love life: Differences of opinion with loved ones could leave you irritated.

Health: Your stamina and energy may dip.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Cyan

Scorpio

The positive energies which you emit will bounce off back to you, so good things may happen.

Finance: Scholarship and other financial rewards are on the cards.

Career: Your relationship with your boss/ higher authorities will strengthen.

Domestic and love life: Discuss future plans and important issues with your partner.

Health: Start exercising in the morning. Follow a healthy diet.

Lucky number: 36

Lucky colour: Indigo

Sagittarius

Social life could bring in some unwanted troubles. Hence maintain caution.

Finance: Private firms may face some liquidity problems.

Career: Liability of work on you at work place will be more.

Domestic and love life: Your family life may keep you busy.

Health: Injuries may occur due to accidents, the health will be okay otherwise.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Teal

Capricorn

You may feel isolated. Matters related to prestige and honour may disturb you.

Finance: There will be a multi-fold increase in income.

Career: You would initiate your projects on time. Your associates will be impressed by your performance.

Domestic and love life: You may enter a new romantic relationship. You may buy a new home.

Health: Meditation and a healthy diet may help you to recover from ailments.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Purple.

Aquarius

Your ideas and views may get appreciated. You would overcome troubles with ease.

Finance: Connections with foreign countries will benefit you.

Career: You will be at your creative best. A good day for writers.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will improve. Family life will be happy.

Health: Maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Oxford blue

Pisces

Your smartness and intelligence will impress everyone. Don't suppress your feelings.

Finance: Use your money wisely. Proper financial planning is needed.

Career: On the work front, avoid scheduling meetings and important talks.

Domestic and love life: Family discussion will be productive and could lead to consensus on important issues.

Health: You may feel tense and irritable, you may suffer from some infection.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky colour: Deep sky blue

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 08:14 AM IST