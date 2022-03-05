e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 08:14 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 5, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries

Avoid making any risky moves. Overconfidence may land you in trouble.

Finance: Don’t be careless about your money. Don’t trust anyone blindly.

Career: The work pressure will be more at work. Stress and tension may increase.

Domestic and love life: Your romantic life may hit a rough patch.

Health: Minor health problems can anytime turn bigger, so don't neglect them.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Purple

Taurus

For your noble deeds, you will be held in high esteem in your social circle.

Finance: Unexpected financial gains are likely today.

Career: You will earn good fame, especially if you are in the field of politics.

Domestic and love life: Relationship with your partner will improve.

Health: Pay special attention to your mental health.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Light blue

Gemini

Do not lose your calm. Keep your mind cool while dealing with people.

Finance: Progress in big deals through mediators can work out today.

Career: You would be able to fulfil your professional commitments.

Domestic and love life: You will get to spend some quality time with your family.

Health: You need to be cautious on the health front, avoid junk food.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Peacock blue

Cancer

Your hard work and ability to react to situations on time will be the key to progress.

Finance: Business people need to be diplomatic while negotiating contracts.

Career: You will feel more confident on the work front.

Domestic and love life: You will be at your romantic best. Love life will be blissful.

Health: Your focus will shift to more on fitness. Keep a tab on your weight.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Leo

Avoid getting angry on petty issues. Value your relationships.

Finance: Traders and retailers can face small losses, so be alert.

Career: There will be differences in your team which will hamper the ongoing project.

Domestic and love life: Avoid arguing with your life partner.

Health: Your health needs immediate attention.
Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Navy blue

Virgo

You will be in a happy and optimistic mood.

Finance: Profits or financial gains through siblings is possible.

Career: Those in the transport business can look forward to a rise in income.

Domestic and love life: A family vacation is on the cards.

Health: You may suffer from fever or a throat infection. Take care of your kids.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Persian blue

Libra

You may feel low emotionally and mentally. Avoid overthinking.

Finance: Check statements carefully and pay bills early.

Career: Work life will be filled with challenges and power plays.

Domestic and love life: Differences of opinion with loved ones could leave you irritated.

Health: Your stamina and energy may dip.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Cyan

Scorpio

The positive energies which you emit will bounce off back to you, so good things may happen.

Finance: Scholarship and other financial rewards are on the cards.

Career: Your relationship with your boss/ higher authorities will strengthen.

Domestic and love life: Discuss future plans and important issues with your partner.

Health: Start exercising in the morning. Follow a healthy diet.

Lucky number: 36

Lucky colour: Indigo

Sagittarius

Social life could bring in some unwanted troubles. Hence maintain caution.

Finance: Private firms may face some liquidity problems.

Career: Liability of work on you at work place will be more.

Domestic and love life: Your family life may keep you busy.

Health: Injuries may occur due to accidents, the health will be okay otherwise.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Teal

Capricorn

You may feel isolated. Matters related to prestige and honour may disturb you.

Finance: There will be a multi-fold increase in income.

Career: You would initiate your projects on time. Your associates will be impressed by your performance.

Domestic and love life: You may enter a new romantic relationship. You may buy a new home.

Health: Meditation and a healthy diet may help you to recover from ailments.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Purple.

Aquarius

Your ideas and views may get appreciated. You would overcome troubles with ease.

Finance: Connections with foreign countries will benefit you.

Career: You will be at your creative best. A good day for writers.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will improve. Family life will be happy.

Health: Maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Oxford blue

Pisces

Your smartness and intelligence will impress everyone. Don't suppress your feelings.

Finance: Use your money wisely. Proper financial planning is needed.

Career: On the work front, avoid scheduling meetings and important talks.

Domestic and love life: Family discussion will be productive and could lead to consensus on important issues.

Health: You may feel tense and irritable, you may suffer from some infection.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky colour: Deep sky blue

