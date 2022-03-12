Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You want your life to be more happening and hence you try to bring in some adventure and thrills.

Finance: Financially you will get a good boost, but try not to overspend.

Career: Your administrative capabilities will be appreciated at the workplace/ business.

Domestic and love life: Give time to your family, especially children.

Health: Maintain a healthy diet.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Purple.

Taurus: This is going to be a busy day, especially in terms of work.

Finance: Money will come your way at the right time. Accidental benefits are indicated.

Career: Business will pick up suddenly. A long-overdue promotion for people in job is indicated.

Domestic and love life: Your relationship with your spouse/ partner will improve.

Health: Health will get better.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Gemini: Scholarship, further education, etc. this day is primarily good in terms of education.

Finance: You may make gains via lotteries or gambling.

Career: You will make sensible decisions in a difficult situation at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Your partner or someone from the opposite gender may surprise you with a gift.

Health: Stress and tension may increase.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Light blue

Cancer: Communications could go haywire leading to hurt feelings and even resentment.

Finance: Today, things may not go in your favour on the financial front.

Career: You need to learn how to work under pressure. You will be given new responsibilities.

Domestic and love life: Misunderstandings are likely to crop up between you and your partner.

Health: Health may be troublesome.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Magenta

Leo: Your ambitions will bear fruit. Your loyalty will be appreciated.

Finance: There will be an increase in income.

Career: Your power to attract attention may boost your position, but competition will be stiff.

Domestic and love life: You may have to make some sacrifices in your married life.

Health: Do not overthink. Avoid taking unnecessary stress.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Purple

Virgo: You will conquer your opponents and gain favours from your superiors.

Finance: You will form new business relationships and make new deals.

Career: In both business and politics, you will gain victory over your enemies

Domestic and love life: There may be some differences between you and your relatives.

Health: You will enjoy good health and a sound physique.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

Libra: You have to be pre-planned if you want to achieve your goals in time.

Finance: Stock market trading may lead to gains.

Career: You would perform better than your co-workers/ opponents.

Domestic and love life: Your love life will be blissful.

Health: It is advisable that you follow a healthy diet.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Deep sea

Scorpio: It is likely to be a slightly stressful day.

Finance: Avoid signing agreements related to financial deals today.

Career: Business professionals may face certain stiffness from the side of their rivals.

Domestic and love life: Relationships need extra time and energy to thrive.

Health: Obstructive ailments are likely which will curtail your mobility

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Persian blue

Sagittarius: Take your responsibilities seriously and do not succumb to distractions.

Finance: Do not lend your money without taking any return surety.

Career: You may be able to solve problems in your family business.

Domestic and love life: Some of you may move to a beautiful place.

Health: Those suffering from irregular blood pressure need to be careful.

Lucky number: 33

Lucky colour: Navy blue

Capricorn: The bag full of responsibilities of the previous days continues to weigh you down.

Finance: There will be a steady increase in assets.

Career: You need to be a little bit proactive on the work front. Your lazy attitude may land you in trouble.

Domestic and love life: Your loved ones really care for you. Do not neglect them for the sake of others.

Health: Avoid staying up late. Avoid overeating and drinking.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Aquarius: Think twice before criticising others. Take care of your reputation.

Finance: You may have good gains from agricultural produce or buy agricultural land.

Career: This could also be a professionally good period for you and you may also expect a rise in position.

Domestic and love life: Expect the unexpected when it comes to love.

Health: Undergo a health checkup if there's some health trouble.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Light blue

Pisces: Do not make any plans today, just go with the flow.

Finance: Unexpected expenses crop up and investments may not yield expected returns.

Career: You may face a tense situation at your workplace.

Domestic and love life: Focus on your personal relationship.

Health: Maintain proper diet habits to keep yourself healthy.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Blue

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 07:21 AM IST