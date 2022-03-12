e-Paper Get App
Horoscope

Updated on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 07:21 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Aries: You want your life to be more happening and hence you try to bring in some adventure and thrills.

Finance: Financially you will get a good boost, but try not to overspend.

Career: Your administrative capabilities will be appreciated at the workplace/ business.

Domestic and love life: Give time to your family, especially children.

Health: Maintain a healthy diet.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Purple.

Taurus: This is going to be a busy day, especially in terms of work.

Finance: Money will come your way at the right time. Accidental benefits are indicated.

Career: Business will pick up suddenly. A long-overdue promotion for people in job is indicated.

Domestic and love life: Your relationship with your spouse/ partner will improve.

Health: Health will get better.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Gemini: Scholarship, further education, etc. this day is primarily good in terms of education.

Finance: You may make gains via lotteries or gambling.

Career: You will make sensible decisions in a difficult situation at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Your partner or someone from the opposite gender may surprise you with a gift.

Health: Stress and tension may increase.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Light blue

Cancer: Communications could go haywire leading to hurt feelings and even resentment.

Finance: Today, things may not go in your favour on the financial front.

Career: You need to learn how to work under pressure. You will be given new responsibilities.

Domestic and love life: Misunderstandings are likely to crop up between you and your partner.

Health: Health may be troublesome.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Magenta

Leo: Your ambitions will bear fruit. Your loyalty will be appreciated.

Finance: There will be an increase in income.

Career: Your power to attract attention may boost your position, but competition will be stiff.

Domestic and love life: You may have to make some sacrifices in your married life.

Health: Do not overthink. Avoid taking unnecessary stress.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Purple

Virgo: You will conquer your opponents and gain favours from your superiors.

Finance: You will form new business relationships and make new deals.

Career: In both business and politics, you will gain victory over your enemies

Domestic and love life: There may be some differences between you and your relatives.

Health: You will enjoy good health and a sound physique.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

Libra: You have to be pre-planned if you want to achieve your goals in time.

Finance: Stock market trading may lead to gains.

Career: You would perform better than your co-workers/ opponents.

Domestic and love life: Your love life will be blissful.

Health: It is advisable that you follow a healthy diet.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Deep sea

Scorpio: It is likely to be a slightly stressful day.

Finance: Avoid signing agreements related to financial deals today.

Career: Business professionals may face certain stiffness from the side of their rivals.

Domestic and love life: Relationships need extra time and energy to thrive.

Health: Obstructive ailments are likely which will curtail your mobility

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Persian blue

Sagittarius: Take your responsibilities seriously and do not succumb to distractions.

Finance: Do not lend your money without taking any return surety.

Career: You may be able to solve problems in your family business.

Domestic and love life: Some of you may move to a beautiful place.

Health: Those suffering from irregular blood pressure need to be careful.

Lucky number: 33

Lucky colour: Navy blue

Capricorn: The bag full of responsibilities of the previous days continues to weigh you down.

Finance: There will be a steady increase in assets.

Career: You need to be a little bit proactive on the work front. Your lazy attitude may land you in trouble.

Domestic and love life: Your loved ones really care for you. Do not neglect them for the sake of others.

Health: Avoid staying up late. Avoid overeating and drinking.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Aquarius: Think twice before criticising others. Take care of your reputation.

Finance: You may have good gains from agricultural produce or buy agricultural land.

Career: This could also be a professionally good period for you and you may also expect a rise in position.

Domestic and love life: Expect the unexpected when it comes to love.

Health: Undergo a health checkup if there's some health trouble.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Light blue

Pisces: Do not make any plans today, just go with the flow.

Finance: Unexpected expenses crop up and investments may not yield expected returns.

Career: You may face a tense situation at your workplace.

Domestic and love life: Focus on your personal relationship.

Health: Maintain proper diet habits to keep yourself healthy.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Blue

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 07:21 AM IST