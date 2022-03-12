Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You want your life to be more happening and hence you try to bring in some adventure and thrills.
Finance: Financially you will get a good boost, but try not to overspend.
Career: Your administrative capabilities will be appreciated at the workplace/ business.
Domestic and love life: Give time to your family, especially children.
Health: Maintain a healthy diet.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky colour: Purple.
Taurus: This is going to be a busy day, especially in terms of work.
Finance: Money will come your way at the right time. Accidental benefits are indicated.
Career: Business will pick up suddenly. A long-overdue promotion for people in job is indicated.
Domestic and love life: Your relationship with your spouse/ partner will improve.
Health: Health will get better.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky colour: Sky blue
Gemini: Scholarship, further education, etc. this day is primarily good in terms of education.
Finance: You may make gains via lotteries or gambling.
Career: You will make sensible decisions in a difficult situation at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: Your partner or someone from the opposite gender may surprise you with a gift.
Health: Stress and tension may increase.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Light blue
Cancer: Communications could go haywire leading to hurt feelings and even resentment.
Finance: Today, things may not go in your favour on the financial front.
Career: You need to learn how to work under pressure. You will be given new responsibilities.
Domestic and love life: Misunderstandings are likely to crop up between you and your partner.
Health: Health may be troublesome.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: Magenta
Leo: Your ambitions will bear fruit. Your loyalty will be appreciated.
Finance: There will be an increase in income.
Career: Your power to attract attention may boost your position, but competition will be stiff.
Domestic and love life: You may have to make some sacrifices in your married life.
Health: Do not overthink. Avoid taking unnecessary stress.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Purple
Virgo: You will conquer your opponents and gain favours from your superiors.
Finance: You will form new business relationships and make new deals.
Career: In both business and politics, you will gain victory over your enemies
Domestic and love life: There may be some differences between you and your relatives.
Health: You will enjoy good health and a sound physique.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
Libra: You have to be pre-planned if you want to achieve your goals in time.
Finance: Stock market trading may lead to gains.
Career: You would perform better than your co-workers/ opponents.
Domestic and love life: Your love life will be blissful.
Health: It is advisable that you follow a healthy diet.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: Deep sea
Scorpio: It is likely to be a slightly stressful day.
Finance: Avoid signing agreements related to financial deals today.
Career: Business professionals may face certain stiffness from the side of their rivals.
Domestic and love life: Relationships need extra time and energy to thrive.
Health: Obstructive ailments are likely which will curtail your mobility
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Persian blue
Sagittarius: Take your responsibilities seriously and do not succumb to distractions.
Finance: Do not lend your money without taking any return surety.
Career: You may be able to solve problems in your family business.
Domestic and love life: Some of you may move to a beautiful place.
Health: Those suffering from irregular blood pressure need to be careful.
Lucky number: 33
Lucky colour: Navy blue
Capricorn: The bag full of responsibilities of the previous days continues to weigh you down.
Finance: There will be a steady increase in assets.
Career: You need to be a little bit proactive on the work front. Your lazy attitude may land you in trouble.
Domestic and love life: Your loved ones really care for you. Do not neglect them for the sake of others.
Health: Avoid staying up late. Avoid overeating and drinking.
Lucky number: 16
Lucky colour: Sky blue
Aquarius: Think twice before criticising others. Take care of your reputation.
Finance: You may have good gains from agricultural produce or buy agricultural land.
Career: This could also be a professionally good period for you and you may also expect a rise in position.
Domestic and love life: Expect the unexpected when it comes to love.
Health: Undergo a health checkup if there's some health trouble.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky colour: Light blue
Pisces: Do not make any plans today, just go with the flow.
Finance: Unexpected expenses crop up and investments may not yield expected returns.
Career: You may face a tense situation at your workplace.
Domestic and love life: Focus on your personal relationship.
Health: Maintain proper diet habits to keep yourself healthy.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Blue
