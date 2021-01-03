Daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 3, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Many new people may come in your life. Passion and intensity may fizzle out and you may not be able to focus on your work. New business associations are on the cards.</p>.<p>Keep a tab on your emotions. Avoid being overly emotional or else it will affect your health. Ignore what others think or talk about you. Strengthen your mental peace.</p>.<p>At work, your ideas will be appreciated and picked up by seniors. Diplomacy is the key today. Control your anger. You may spend romantic moments with your partner.</p>.<p>Do not take hasty decisions in matters related to finance and avoid unyielding investments. Maintain patience and work out new modes of income-generating ideas.</p>.<p>Stay away from alcohol and smoking, indulging into drinking and smoking may result in serious ailments. Travelling will be hectic. Beware of minor injuries.</p>.<p>Your passion to earn more money and lead a luxurious lifestyle will increase. You may find yourself stuck with unwanted people. One of your secrets may come out today.</p>.<p>Health problems are likely to get resolved. You will feel more confident today. Trading will be beneficial. On political and business fronts, your judgements won't go wrong.</p>.<p>Your creativity will soar. The atmosphere around you will be vibrant. You will take more care of your health, relationship since you have understood their importance.</p>.<p>Sharing valuable time with your loved one would give you an opportunity to rediscover the blissful bonding. Travelling with family is likely. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>You should not take any major decisions emotionally. People who are ill from some time may start recovering. Relatives will keep in touch and create a feel-good scenario.</p>.<p>Matters related to personal life and relationships will take a front seat. Keep patience, the struggling period will get over soon. Do not neglect your physical, mental health.</p>.<p>You need to play safely in the stock market with your finances. Students must concentrate more on studies and don't stick to a difficult subject, swap it with an easy one.</p>