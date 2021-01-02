Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 2, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might be asked to work a little extra. Travelling for work purpose is seen on the cards. Some might relocate to a new place for work. Promotion is indicated.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may attend a charitable/ ministerial function. Those who are single may find their special one. Your popularity will soar. You will be able to overcome your enemies.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Business people may get new opportunities which will lead their business in a new direction. This is a good day to initiate personal projects. Spend more time with a life partner.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your associates may give you a tough competition. You would not be capable to maintain harmonious relations with your boss or other authorities. Avoid junk food.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You need emotional support and a shoulder to lean on when in need. It is time to focus more on personal relationships. Your loyalty will impress everyone. Stress may decrease.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Those who are feeling a little restless and bored should be gratified to find that job routines are being changed. New responsibilities will be delegated to you, be prepared.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Taking part in games like horse racing or any other game could be beneficial for you. Your fame is likely to shoot up. This day is all about fun and enjoyment. Life is good.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

On the business and career fronts, long term planning will be the only key to achieve greater success. Your earnings are likely to increase. Health will improve, don't worry.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Business will go well. Money will be spent to acquire materials. Business agreements and contracts will continue. Those who are employed will show good progress.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

It is advisable to stay away and do not venture into a partnership business. Avoid borrowing or lending money. Entrepreneurs will do extremely well.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

A health issue needs attention. Mood swings are likely to occur. Too much of work pressure may make you feel confused. Avoid eating outside food as much as possible.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your rivals may try to harm you in every possible way, so beware. Personal and professional matters should be handled with utmost care. Spend time with your loved ones

