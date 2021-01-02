Daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 2, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You might be asked to work a little extra. Travelling for work purpose is seen on the cards. Some might relocate to a new place for work. Promotion is indicated.</p>.<p>You may attend a charitable/ ministerial function. Those who are single may find their special one. Your popularity will soar. You will be able to overcome your enemies.</p>.<p>Business people may get new opportunities which will lead their business in a new direction. This is a good day to initiate personal projects. Spend more time with a life partner.</p>.<p>Your associates may give you a tough competition. You would not be capable to maintain harmonious relations with your boss or other authorities. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>You need emotional support and a shoulder to lean on when in need. It is time to focus more on personal relationships. Your loyalty will impress everyone. Stress may decrease.</p>.<p>Those who are feeling a little restless and bored should be gratified to find that job routines are being changed. New responsibilities will be delegated to you, be prepared.</p>.<p>Taking part in games like horse racing or any other game could be beneficial for you. Your fame is likely to shoot up. This day is all about fun and enjoyment. Life is good.</p>.<p>On the business and career fronts, long term planning will be the only key to achieve greater success. Your earnings are likely to increase. Health will improve, don't worry.</p>.<p>Business will go well. Money will be spent to acquire materials. Business agreements and contracts will continue. Those who are employed will show good progress.</p>.<p>It is advisable to stay away and do not venture into a partnership business. Avoid borrowing or lending money. Entrepreneurs will do extremely well.</p>.<p>A health issue needs attention. Mood swings are likely to occur. Too much of work pressure may make you feel confused. Avoid eating outside food as much as possible.</p>.<p>Your rivals may try to harm you in every possible way, so beware. Personal and professional matters should be handled with utmost care. Spend time with your loved ones</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>