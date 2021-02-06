Daily Horoscope for Saturday, February 6, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Cut down your expenses and try to keep your savings intact. You may think of venturing into new areas and find new ways of generating money. Don't let the greed dominate.</p>.<p>You may think of joining a gym. You might get a chance to indulge in your favourite sport. You must focus on the positive things that can help give your career a boost.</p>.<p>At the workplace, certain things may not happen as per your will or the way you wanted to be, due to this you may feel disappointed. Be cautious while on the wheels.</p>.<p>You are likely to have better opportunities on the financial front. You aim the effectiveness resolutely to the point. You may get a piece of good news. Positivity will thrive.</p>.<p>Some of the natives may show interest in studying mystical and occult subjects. You will have new acquisitions and precious adornments which will increase your satisfaction.</p>.<p> In terms of legal issues, you might have to settle for a compromise in a lawsuit. Those in the field of politics/ sports may have a positive day. Romantic relationship will be fine.</p>.<p>You will be able to do your work as per your convenience. New contacts can be made with the help of social media. Business people should clear all the doubts related to deals.</p>.<p>On business/ career front, you will have to work very hard to achieve success. You will be seen as a reliable person by others in the workplace. Keep a tab on your emotions.</p>.<p>Work-life will be filled with challenges, ego clashes and power plays. This is not the right time to accept any kind of challenges. Avoid giving commitments today. </p>.<p>Do not share your secrets with anyone, especially your neighbours. Remain committed to your responsibilities. Take all the safety measures while travelling.</p>.<p>You may get a chance to meet an influential person, mostly a political personality. Focus on your work and finish all your pending tasks. Spend more time with family.</p>.<p>You might recently have been underestimating yourself, and it’s now time to show the world what you’re capable of doing. Students will perform well. Romance is in the air.</p>