Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, February 6, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Cut down your expenses and try to keep your savings intact. You may think of venturing into new areas and find new ways of generating money. Don't let the greed dominate.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may think of joining a gym. You might get a chance to indulge in your favourite sport. You must focus on the positive things that can help give your career a boost.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

At the workplace, certain things may not happen as per your will or the way you wanted to be, due to this you may feel disappointed. Be cautious while on the wheels.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are likely to have better opportunities on the financial front. You aim the effectiveness resolutely to the point. You may get a piece of good news. Positivity will thrive.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Some of the natives may show interest in studying mystical and occult subjects. You will have new acquisitions and precious adornments which will increase your satisfaction.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

In terms of legal issues, you might have to settle for a compromise in a lawsuit. Those in the field of politics/ sports may have a positive day. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will be able to do your work as per your convenience. New contacts can be made with the help of social media. Business people should clear all the doubts related to deals.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

On business/ career front, you will have to work very hard to achieve success. You will be seen as a reliable person by others in the workplace. Keep a tab on your emotions.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Work-life will be filled with challenges, ego clashes and power plays. This is not the right time to accept any kind of challenges. Avoid giving commitments today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Do not share your secrets with anyone, especially your neighbours. Remain committed to your responsibilities. Take all the safety measures while travelling.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You may get a chance to meet an influential person, mostly a political personality. Focus on your work and finish all your pending tasks. Spend more time with family.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You might recently have been underestimating yourself, and it’s now time to show the world what you’re capable of doing. Students will perform well. Romance is in the air.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in