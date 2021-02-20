Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, February 20, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The pressure at the workplace is likely to increase. You may be worried about wrapping up your tasks on time. Don't care about what others think. Health needs care.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The luck will follow you. You are likely to accomplish your goals with ease. Misunderstandings with your life partner may get over. Family life will be blissful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Sportspersons and those in the field of the political sector will perform well. Your co-workers will support your decision in the workplace. Travelling is likely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

New ambitions will be realised. Working professionals may secure a lucrative promotion that offers liberal perquisites. Students may score well. Avoid overthinking.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

New ideas will boom in your mind, discuss them with your colleagues/ sub-ordinates. Beginning of a new relationship is likely. Travel plans can be made.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your seniors maybe suspicious about the quality of your work or performance. You may make a new friend who will remain loyal to you. You may visit a holy place.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Those in the field of acting or sports will see a lot of new opportunities coming in. You will be in a spotlight on the social front. Trading in oil of eatables will be profitable.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Today, you will remain tension-free as most of your worries will go away. Domestic responsibilities will keep on your toes. Work pressures will be more at the office.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Do not worry about the old projects which you couldn't finish, instead, look for new ones and give your best. Try to recover all your debts. Take care of finances.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will make good progress on the career front. You focus should be more on work rather than other random things. Love is in the air. Pay attention to family life.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Unexpected changes or delays could throw your schedule off gear. You have to be particular while making any financial decision. Do not neglect your health.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You have the capacity to intuitively understand feelings. You will find new resources to have continuity in your projects. Trading in the stock market will be profitable.

