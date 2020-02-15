Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, February 15, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may face tensions on domestic as well as on the financial fronts. You may have to make tough choices. A toss-up between family and work could cause fights and an unpleasant situation at home.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Shifting to a new workplace is likely. Purchasing a new business in another city or a country is possible. Major or minor repairing at home will keep you busy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep an eye on your bank balance. Avoid taking any loan. Workload will affect your mental peace. An opportunity is in the store for all professionals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your health needs care. Opposing energies will be at play you will have to strike the right balance. Your married life may hit a rough patch.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Focus your ideas and energy into positive directions for the best results. Some hindrances from authorities and peers are on the cards. Take care of your mental health.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your administrative capabilities will be appreciated at the workplace and in business also. Opposite sex will shower you with gifts. Doctor and nurses will have a day to look forward to.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You might get some prized assignments jointly with others as well as get involved with people in authority. Money will flow your way and a new position or promotions is in the offing.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

If you keep your cool and consistency in your work problems will get sorted out. You have to be alert while handling cash or money. Consult your family doctor as health will be in trouble.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You are persistent determined and decisive. Avoid judging others. Try to go to the bottom of what the problem is. Joint finances will be fruitful for your business.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your business will get finances from other institutions to complete your projects. Your respect will rise in the job and politics. A long drive with your partner will lower down your stress.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will be in a position to avail of new loans easily to settle your debts. You will allocate funds for investments in land, house or any other property.

