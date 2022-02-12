Daily Horoscope for Saturday, February 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Take time to think before taking on new assignments. Tension will be there in all sectors. Small financial gains in stocks may bring a smile to your face.

Taurus: Avoid Junk food. Health is wealth keep in mind. Important business dealings must be done before noon. Travelling will be more today.

Gemini: You are diplomatic and cautious. These qualities will help keep trouble at bay. Don’t do any planning for today let the day go its way.

Cancer: Those seeking jobs may hear some good news. Your lover will influence you positively. God and your parents' blessing will help you in recovering losses.

Leo: Minor disagreements will be there with your partner and this will disturb your mind and increase tension. You might spend money on unwanted things, which you will realise in future.

Virgo: Be discreet and subtle when expressing your enthusiasm especially in work settings. Differences with family members could escalate if you are not careful. Be flexible and patient in case of delays or changes.

Libra: You have been growing in many profound ways and you are keen to sustain this growth. You expand your wings in many areas of study and look for masters and seers. Those in the film sector and sports will do well today.

Scorpio: Learn to enjoy your blessings. This, however, is a good time to be humble and live in gratitude of the maker. A lot of diplomacies will be required in the politics and social sector to sustain your position.

Sagittarius: You display steady affection but demand a demonstration of love and romance from your partner. Money and love matters play an important role today.

Capricorn: You will roll up your sleeves and get to work. You will be making great progress at all levels and will be reaching out to the new horizon. Family matters will get resolved.

Aquarius: Those concerned with the practicalities of life should not waste time, resources or energy and have a talent for combining intuition with the ability to make discriminating judgement that will not be clouded by emotions.

Pisces: You will be able to see new alternatives at work for good professional growth regarding your personal life. Do not try to hide any personal matter from your partner, share everything.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:25 AM IST