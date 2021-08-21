Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 21, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Advertisement

Aries: Work-life may be hectic. You will yearn to achieve your goals. Most of your worries are baseless, get over them. Be hopeful and keep doing your best. Meditation is a must.

Taurus: You will be able to solve complicated issues in the workplace. Those in the field of politics or the social sector may be able to gain victory over opponents.

Gemini: You need to be prepared for the challenges that are coming your way. Make important decisions today itself. Actors, sportspersons will do well. Love is in the air.

Cancer: You will be the reason behind your failure. You should not do things that are beyond your abilities. The ongoing projects may face some hurdles. Don't neglect your health.

Leo: You may get a chance to work with some like-minded people. Your confidence is likely to boost. Don’t waste your money on unwanted things. Mental health needs care.

Virgo: The frustration you are facing right now may impact you emotionally, hence it is important to talk about it with your loved ones. Obstacles are foreseen on the career front.

Libra: If you are a freelancer, you are likely to get lucrative assignments. Money won't come to you easily, you'll need to work really hard. Those in the field of research may do well.

Scorpio: Stay away from the dirty office politics. Do not let yourself become so discouraged that you give up on work that is important to you. Avoid arguing with your life partner.

Sagittarius: Competition is everywhere and in every sector, you need to pull up your socks and work hard. Writers and journalists may have a successful day. Health will improve.

Capricorn: Those in the field of entertainment like acting, music, art, or dance may have a progressive day. New contracts may delight you. This is a good day for journalists.

Aquarius: Your ambition increases pleasantly, you are more enterprising, and you seek to expand your business or work pursuits. Your love and family life will be happy, blissful.

Pisces: There could be health issues that need attention and wild mood swings too. You might get confused as too much work pressure will be there at workplace. Avoid outside food.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 07:49 AM IST