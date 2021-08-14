Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 14, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Legal matters need to be sorted out as soon as possible. You may feel depressed. Lack of support from your own people may disappoint you. Stay away from junk food.

Your close associates may give you useful advice over vexing work or domestic issues. You may think of taking up freelance projects to supplement your income.

Avoid involving in any kind of argument, mainly at the workplace. The atmosphere at home too may get disturbed due to a quarrel. Pregnant women need to be careful.

Your lifestyle may improve. You may either move into a new house or think of renovating the current one. Legal matters may get solved with the help of a friend.

Your life partner may help boost your confidence. You may feel enthusiastic and motivated to try new things. Speedy moves in politics will lead to name and fame.

Overseeing deadlines might tarnish your image for the worst. Concentrate on the work at hand and make sure you remain in the good books of your seniors and bosses.

Travelling with family is likely. New ambitions will be realised. Your self-confidence will boost. You will spend quality time with family. You'll be at your creative best.

You will resolve the issues with your loved ones. This is a favourable day for those in the field of sports or acting. Your hard work will be appreciated. Don't neglect health.

Happy moments at home are seen on the cards. There will be a rise in self-esteem. Ego may land you in trouble. Be humble with everyone, no matter who they are.

There will be minor ups and downs in your love life. Stay away from speculative activities. Avoid making any kind of investment if possible. Students need to work hard.

You will be free from undue worries. You will also explore new horizons and be keen to tap newer sources of knowledge, leading to both wisdom and material gains.

You are likely to make wrong decisions today, it will be better to consult an experienced person. Those in politics may rise to fame. Think twice before giving commitments.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 07:34 AM IST