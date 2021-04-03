Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 3, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>Things like occult science and other such secret arts may interest you. Business people may see a rise in their profits, thanks to their partners' effort.</p>.<p>Those in the retail sector should check the details of their products. Sportspersons will perform well. Travel plans can be made with the family.</p>.<p>You will make wise decisions. Legal matters may end in your favour. Writers will be at their creative best. Relationship with the boss will improve.</p>.<p>Avoid interacting with strangers. Do not lend your money to anybody. Income is likely to increase. Your work in your field may get honoured.</p>.<p>As far as business or work is concerned, the ongoing period is progressive. Profits are on the cards. You may find new sources of income.</p>.<p>A stressful environment at work could result in fragile egos and flared tempers. Don't get into pointless arguments. Be cautious while on wheels.</p>.<p>Students will do well today. You will be at your romantic best. Anything related to abroad will find success. Avoid taking shortcuts and work hard.</p>.<p>It is likely to be a hectic day. Minor disruption will delay your projects in business. Those in the field of politics may have a challenging day.</p>.<p>You might have to reschedule your time table which will prove good for you. Seniors will appreciate your sincerity. Love is in the air.</p>.<p>Trust colleagues who are close to you. Some of the other co-workers might try to pull you down, so stay alert. Travelling is on the cards.</p>.<p>You will be at your romantic best. You will solve all your problems on your own, which will boost your confidence. Do not overthink.</p>.<p>Sportspersons should concentrate on building team spirit. Those in the politics, film industry may enjoy good limelight. Family life needs attention.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/LbAEJPBOzt09JOD5dVLqV3"> </a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/CjpJMi1wZAzC7DUsDqyDZY"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/KciQxRJOVbj6pN69r7j4ZG">click here.</a> We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>