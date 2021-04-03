Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 3, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Things like occult science and other such secret arts may interest you. Business people may see a rise in their profits, thanks to their partners' effort.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Those in the retail sector should check the details of their products. Sportspersons will perform well. Travel plans can be made with the family.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will make wise decisions. Legal matters may end in your favour. Writers will be at their creative best. Relationship with the boss will improve.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid interacting with strangers. Do not lend your money to anybody. Income is likely to increase. Your work in your field may get honoured.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

As far as business or work is concerned, the ongoing period is progressive. Profits are on the cards. You may find new sources of income.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

A stressful environment at work could result in fragile egos and flared tempers. Don't get into pointless arguments. Be cautious while on wheels.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Students will do well today. You will be at your romantic best. Anything related to abroad will find success. Avoid taking shortcuts and work hard.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

It is likely to be a hectic day. Minor disruption will delay your projects in business. Those in the field of politics may have a challenging day.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You might have to reschedule your time table which will prove good for you. Seniors will appreciate your sincerity. Love is in the air.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Trust colleagues who are close to you. Some of the other co-workers might try to pull you down, so stay alert. Travelling is on the cards.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will be at your romantic best. You will solve all your problems on your own, which will boost your confidence. Do not overthink.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Sportspersons should concentrate on building team spirit. Those in the politics, film industry may enjoy good limelight. Family life needs attention.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in