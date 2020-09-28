Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 28, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Associate with people you feel can help you learn something in your professional life. Change of home will give a boost to your status and prestige in your community.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You are becoming more selective about how and with whom you spend time. There will be strengthening of ties with a special friend or group.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Those running their own business will have golden chances of income. Some new and very favourable deals are just waiting for you. You should not make any kinds of delay; it is definitely profitable for you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Today, your first instinct would be to forget the entire episode by jumping into another relationship. You will feel lonely. But, today, you might find someone who may be your soulmate.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
The deeper the well, the sweeter the water, so go deep within yourself to find the answers that you are looking for. Romantic relationship will be fine today.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Speculative activities may increase your profits today. Proper management and planning will help you complete tasks on time. There are gains from trading and speculation today.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Librans are experts with regards to matters of love and romance. Minor health problems will cause worry. There will be rise in income. You may feel lonely.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You are extremely loyal to your spouse and would go to any extent to make them happy. The opposite sex will appreciate your care and romance. You will make lot of new friends.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You are filled with new ideas and your imagination runs riot. You might start thinking of the dark areas of life and get into unnecessary negativity, which you have to guard against.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You may enjoy a new romance. You can be more honest and open, which will improve all your relationships. Actors, journalists will do well today.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Those in financial sector will need to take advice of experienced people before taking any major decision. Avoid conflicts in career and be diplomatic. Romantic relationship will be fine today.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Your hard work ability to see through issues will help you. Seniors will appreciate your work. Focus on your business. Your opposite sex friend will influence you positively.