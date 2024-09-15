Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 16, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day of mental/physical stress/injury
Finance: Expect expenditure for loan / insurance premium/ health.
Career: People in occult science /police/ surgeon / butchers /research will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute/ Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.
Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity / eye problem is indicated.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS
Conflict in career and married life is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ property/ travel
Career: People in Tourism/ security/ technical/ Police will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from arm pain / feet pain / eye problem.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
GEMINI
Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ friends/ family
Career: People in technical/ security/ police/lawyers/ property will get success
Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, Friends is indicated.
Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / stomach pain
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: black
CANCER
Today is the day to travel/ enjoy/ invest
Finance: Expect expenditure for sports/ children / travel/ entertainment
Career: People in Technical/ entertainment/ sports/ travel will get success
Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/ spouse is expected today.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Today is the day to travel/ study
Finance: Expect expenditure for property/vehicle / education/travel .
Career: People in education / land / auto parts will get success.
Domestic & love life: Family dispute indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / acidity / insomnia
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to gain something after losing something.
Finance: Expect expenditure for brokerage/ maintenance/ premiums
Career: People in broker / Occult / surgeons / insurance will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family dispute indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / shoulder pain /body pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.
Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business /family is expected.
Career: People in banquet halls/ event management / lodging / gym will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse/father is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / Throat pain /tooth ache
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education/ premium
Career: People in police/ repairing / construction / garage will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/ maternal relatives is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / piles/ head ache /body ache.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today you must control your anger as disputes are indicated
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ investment/ travel/ entertainment/ sports.
Career: People in Martial arts / Gym/ Security / surgeons will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse / children is expected. Troubles in travel are also indicated. Aggression in love life is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ back pain /waist pain/ eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to strengthen your relationship bond.
Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated
Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to concentrate on your work.
Finance: Expect expenditure for office maintenance/children/travel
Career: People in sports/barbers/ butchers / arm forces will get success. Disputes at office or work place is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Today is the day to study/ exercise/travel
Finance: Expect expenditure for children/education/travel/spouse/business.
Career: People in fields like police / butchers / barbers/sports/gym will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / acidity / eye problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White