Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 13, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You may be trying too hard to complete your work before the deadline, but today you may have to face hurdles, which will make you uneasy. Avoid junk food today.

Taurus: Your discussion with seniors will be fruitful, and you will implement your ideas. Planetary conditions are good for students seeking admission and praying for getting a specific college or institute.

Gemini: Your time may get wasted due to waiting for someone patiently. Workload will be more at the workplace. Those in the acting sector have to convince the director or producer to get a good role.

Cancer: Today, you might get time for some relaxation from your busy schedule at the workplace. Family members may be expecting more time to spend with them. Sports sector people

will do well.

Leo: Health problems will bring hurdles in your work. Important appointments in business may get cancelled. Blames at the workplace may upset you. You have to keep patience while solving any problems.

Virgo: Students need to be careful and avoid lack of concentration and silly mistakes. There will be tensions at the workplace. Court matters will get delayed. Be cautious in property deals.

Libra: You will feel confident as your efforts are now giving you fruitful returns. Now everything might work out easily and as per your expectations. Romantic relationships will be stable.

Scorpio: Your financial condition will get stable, and there will be happiness at home too. You might have to make some tough decisions to retain your position in the market.

Sagittarius: Make a foolproof investment plan to safeguard your hard-earned money. You will ace your communication and socialising skills. But you might also experience delays in acquiring some monetary gains.

Capricorn: If you think positive today, you can cross any hurdle and can be able to complete your tasks on time. Some new contacts can be made by participating in social activities.

Aquarius: Minor health problems can anytime turn bigger, so consult a good doctor. Unexpected financial gains are likely today. A storm in a cup of tea is likely with your partner.

Pisces: You are full of energy and enthusiasm today. Use this new-found vigour to concentrate better on the many activities that are clamouring for your attention.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 07:00 AM IST