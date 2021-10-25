Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 25, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You can expect some good news at the workplace. Students working hard will taste academic success. Your parents might need extra care today.

Taurus: You will be popular among friends. A short business trip is likely for some, and there will be success in business. Litigation may end in compromise. Be careful while driving.

Gemini: Your personality and spirit both experience positive vibes as you look at your jovial side and cultivate it gracefully. There will be stability in politics and social work.

Cancer: Medicine is your lucky subject. Dealing with the opposite sex will not be successful today. You will be admired for your advisory skills.

Leo: You may be immensely busy but do not make the mistake of neglecting the person in your life. The emotional support that you will be gaining from the man or the woman of your life will prove to be of immense support to you.

Virgo: Your courage and honesty will help you gain appreciation. There won’t be any problem today at work today. Your partner will give you happiness.

Libra: You will feel isolated now and need to get back lost prestige. Domestic issues will have to be resolved, which will keep you busy today. You won’t get much time for partying or entertaining.

Scorpio: While you love helping the needy, be truthful, diplomatic and cautious. Business relationships may be under a tense situation today.

Sagittarius: You might easily be able to convince your client with your talent and will get some new contracts or orders. Those in the medical field will solve some critical cases.

Capricorn: Superiors will appreciate your honesty and commitment at the workplace. Business meetings will be productive, especially if you use your people skills.

Aquarius: Work pressures are likely to ease as glitches, or bureaucratic delays are on their way to getting sorted out. Spending time with your partner will refresh your mind. Athletes will do well today.

Pisces: There should be many opportunities to learn new skills. Conferences held at a distance could provide opportunities for wielding more responsibility.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 07:00 AM IST