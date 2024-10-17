 Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 21, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 11:29 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day of mental/physical stress/injury

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health/ vehicle/house/education

Career: People in fields like occult science /police/ surgeon / butchers /research will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute regarding property is indicated. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for your business / land/ communication/travel

Career: People in tourism/ communication/ maintenance/property/technicians will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Problems in relationship /travel / communication is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / feet pain / lumber pain is indicated

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ property/ premium/ family.

Career: People from security/ police/ technical/gym/barbers/butchers will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members/ Friends is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / tooth ache /lumber pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

Day to take care of health / take initiative in work/ control your anger

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health.

Career: People from Security /police/technical/ maintenance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members/ spouse is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / knee pain /body pain /head ache

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today is the day to travel/invest with care.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education/travel / health is expected.

Career: People in Security /police/technical/ barbers/butchers/ maintenance /tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: Travel/hospitalization of family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from acidity/ eye problem/back pain

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to gain something after losing something.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle/education/premium.

Career: commission agent / Occult science / surgeons / detective / insurance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / acidity /chest pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business / vehicle/house is expected.

Career: People in fields like gym / security /technical/maintenance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / knee pain / shoulder pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education/travel/education

Career: People in fields like police/ repairing / construction / travel will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/ maternal relatives is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / piles/ head ache /body ache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today disputes/loss/physical/mental stress is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health /insurance.

Career: People in fields like Martial arts / Gym/ Security / surgeons will get success

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is expected.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain /tooth ache/ injury/eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study/ travel/ business

Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle /travel is indicated

Career: People in education / construction / repairing/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to earn/ success with struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure on office maintenance/travel/health

Career: People in fields like barbers/ butchers / arm forces/tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health/ dispute with maternal relatives/sibling is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertainment /sports

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment/ sports.

Career: People in fields like police / entertainment /sports/gym will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: fun time with family is indicated with some disputes.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / back pain/ knee pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

