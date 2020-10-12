Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 12, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
A good day for musicians. An affair of the heart will change life’s outlook. Misunderstandings will get resolved. You will think of buying a new vehicle.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You may have a hard time getting others to adopt your ideas. Minor disagreements with your partner are likely to happen. Don’t mix up domestic and business issues.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Today, you turn more towards family. You may be complimented of being a jack of all trades. You may go out to art galleries or movies.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Business of food, garments chemical will be profitable. Those unemployed will get good jobs. You will be popular among members in your business class.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Job hunters will be blessed with a suitable job. Political leaders will win the hearts of the people and will be blessed with a post. Over all analysis of the planetary transit indicates excellent situation.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You might make a profit from horse racing or other lucrative games. You can enjoy fame at this time too. Fun and enjoyment will offer you a happy life.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Good monetary rewards await you as you will receive appraisal for your hard work. Good health and spirits shall reflect in romantic life as well. There are high prospects of love and marriage.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Relationships require new and fresh inputs. If cracks beginning to appear, they need to be mended at the earliest to prevent further tear in them. There could be some health care needed.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Persuading pressure from the financial institutions regarding the settling of loans might disturb your peace, do not worry. Engineers or people in technical sector will receive a rise in income.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Discussion with your partner will help in making a start at resolving contentious issues. Creative approaches and opportunities for additional earnings are on the cards.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You need to take command of all that you have at your disposal to express your feelings creatively and with heart and soul. Don’t be afraid to be proud, but avoid feeling stiff.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You will plan out new projects and work on it. But, you may have to suffer from ill health and tension. You will get into brawls with the people around you.