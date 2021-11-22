Daily Horoscope for Monday, November 22, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Possibilities of personal and emotional discussion with your loved ones are on the cards. You would find peace with your spouse and will understand her better.

Taurus: You may be in a laid back mood and will find it difficult to focus on tasks that require rigorous analysis or calculations. Take care of health as some domestic problems may give rise to clashes.

Gemini: Quick decisions in business or profession may go wrong today. Work will be slow, so don’t get frustrated and try not to lose your temper. There will be a small quarrel with your spouse.

Cancer: You have to bear the consequences of your actions, so act responsibly and wisely. You now want to remain unperturbed by the complexities of emotions and enjoy all the worldly pleasures with your significant other.

Leo: You will now be in touch with your inner self; that will give you confidence. At workplace, you will find joy, happiness and peace. Romance is in the air.

Virgo: Your mental prowess and communication skills will enable you to identify potential problem areas and resolve them before they lead to delays or setbacks. There could be a short tour for business or with family.

Libra: Don’t take on new commitments that don’t interest you, as you might be unable to devote time to them. You might find your romance restrictive and may want some time and space to follow your agenda.

Scorpio: You are used to making adjustments and, hence, you make sacrifices in your married life. There will be an increase in income.

Sagittarius: If you refuse to budge over minor issues, you can create a stalemate. If you treat people like pawns, you will lose their respect. It is best to avoid starting new projects.

Capricorn: Don’t be over-confident while driving. You have to take proper care of your health. Avoid junk food as gut-related problems are likely to arise.

Aquarius: Competition would rule the roost and survival would be a laborious task. But maintain your cool and work relentlessly. Speculation and investment would not repay you as expected.

Pisces: Today, don’t lose your temper. Your enemies may try pulling you down in politics and social sector.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 07:00 AM IST