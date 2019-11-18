Daily Horoscope for Monday, November 18, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Ignore useless issues and just focus on real things to make it a great day. Without good health and stable well-being, you won’t be able to give your best, hence take proper care.</p>.<p>Instability in the relationship is indicated. Remember there is nothing that you can’t achieve provided you are ready to invest time and energy.</p>.<p>Business conditions will be overwhelming. Be ready for the challenges ahead. Go with the flow and do your best. Your financial condition will get better.</p>.<p>Clarity of communication and of purpose will manifest in all interactions. Opinions, too! Your mind grows at the speed of light. Money isn’t gone. It’s a potentiating.</p>.<p>You can clearly see a different future in your dreams, but exactly what to change to get there is blurry. Your course of action should be precise and timely.</p>.<p>Work hard and don’t procrastinate. Long and tiring business journeys are on the cards. Joy and success in life will come but in small amounts.</p>.<p>Transparency is a must in terms of the relationship. Talk softly and try to understand your life partner’s feelings. A change in terms of personal life is on the cards.</p>.<p>Rather than blaming, you should talk to your partner in order to clear the relationship clutter. Make a balance between work and family life.</p>.<p>Some exciting may happen in your life today. You will be feeling fresh and needing a partner who will understand your feelings. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p>Romantic life may get in trouble. It is the moment to enable new prospects. There will be an increase in your power and authority at the workplace.</p>.<p>After a long time, you will be experiencing some good atmosphere at your workplace. You will feel comfortable while sharing your inner voice with your partner.</p>.<p>There can be emotional surges, but people will use these in a positive manner to fuel a greater level of effort. Make big plans and then start to carry them out.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>