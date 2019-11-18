Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Monday, November 18, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Ignore useless issues and just focus on real things to make it a great day. Without good health and stable well-being, you won’t be able to give your best, hence take proper care.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Instability in the relationship is indicated. Remember there is nothing that you can’t achieve provided you are ready to invest time and energy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Business conditions will be overwhelming. Be ready for the challenges ahead. Go with the flow and do your best. Your financial condition will get better.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Clarity of communication and of purpose will manifest in all interactions. Opinions, too! Your mind grows at the speed of light. Money isn’t gone. It’s a potentiating.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You can clearly see a different future in your dreams, but exactly what to change to get there is blurry. Your course of action should be precise and timely.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Work hard and don’t procrastinate. Long and tiring business journeys are on the cards. Joy and success in life will come but in small amounts.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Transparency is a must in terms of the relationship. Talk softly and try to understand your life partner’s feelings. A change in terms of personal life is on the cards.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Rather than blaming, you should talk to your partner in order to clear the relationship clutter. Make a balance between work and family life.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Some exciting may happen in your life today. You will be feeling fresh and needing a partner who will understand your feelings. Romance is in the air.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Romantic life may get in trouble. It is the moment to enable new prospects. There will be an increase in your power and authority at the workplace.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

After a long time, you will be experiencing some good atmosphere at your workplace. You will feel comfortable while sharing your inner voice with your partner.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

There can be emotional surges, but people will use these in a positive manner to fuel a greater level of effort. Make big plans and then start to carry them out.

