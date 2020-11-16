Daily Horoscope for Monday, November 16, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Short tour will refresh your mind. Misunderstanding with loved ones can be cleared off. Job seekers can get new job. To be successful in business, some quick decision has to be made.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
At work place superiors will appreciate your honesty and commitment. There will be gains through speculations. Business meeting will be productive, especially if you use your people skills.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
It will be difficult day to implement your plans. Sufficient income is there, but don’t try to give it a boost by trading or gambling. By evening, tension will ease off.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
There will be stability in business and politics today. Discussion with experienced people in your field can increase your gains.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Your self-belief and confidence are at a high and you have the magic touch; there is success in almost everything you do today. Travel plans with family will be successful.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Your patience is draining out now and temper and frustration is rising at work place as things are not going as per your plans. Even your views are not considered by higher authorities, which reduces your importance.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
There is sustained progress, domestic peace and an inner and outer balance in your life. Some religious and spiritual interests may rise today. Your helpful nature will win people’s hearts.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You will see growth in profits, but it might not be satisfactory. Overall, your performance will be good in studies and sports. Health will fine today.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Today you will make brilliant progress. Communication, good contacts and correspondence are the main trend for today at work place. The recent attention you have given to relationship has opened your eyes.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Today strong words will bring strong reactions. You might accompany your parents or boss to a place of worship. Outing with family or with your partner is indicated in the evening.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Overseeing deadlines might tarnish your image for the worse. Spend time with people with positive thinking. Make good relationships with people to avoid stress.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Worship will calm your agitated mind. You look for truth and the meaning of life, and may seek out a guru for guidance. Avoid night driving today.