Daily Horoscope for Monday, November 02, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will feel a little insecure at work place, even work load will be more today. You have to keep a tab on your spending today as money might flow in wrong direction.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You will be filled with confidence and begin to think big. Business collaboration will be profitable. Demand of your products will boost your turnover.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You could be involved in developing new contacts or more business for your company. Your life is fairly well-balanced, but there could be stagnation in relationships at home.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Your energy and ideas need to be focused into positive direction for best results. Some hindrances from authorities and peers are forecast for natives.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Your knowledge will be appreciated by your seniors, but there might be jealousy around in your surrounding circle. Examine all documents to avoid future litigation in property deals.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You will be quite popular in college. But study hard and do not to stay up till late hours chit-chatting with friends. Your temper will get you in trouble. Minor clashes with your partner may occur.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Enthusiasm and confidence will increase after spending time and sharing some issues with your life partner. Speedy moves in politics and social activities will gain fame.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
This is the ideal time to meet someone or spend a perfect romantic getaway with your partner. Possible advancements at work may be had, be careful, co-workers may try to present obstacles.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Social workers will gain fame and even receive awards. Be careful while dealing with customers and higher officials. However, you might not receive expected income or other benefit.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Businessmen should concentrate on the higher objectives of the company and leave the routine to other senior colleagues by delegating responsibility to them. It makes sense to recruit more senior people if required.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
While life is buoyant and without hassles and hiccups. It is also necessary to tread carefully and alert lest you slip up and undo all the good that you have accomplished. It is indeed a glorious phase, but don’t get lulled into a false sense of complacency.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You should look for stable income from a salaried job. Any short-term risky investment is not recommended. To invest money in stock market or house improvement is a better approach.