Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 4, 2020, for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The atmosphere at home will be happy. Financial crunch will slowly get resolved and you may gain profits in business.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Chances of a commitment during this time are also high so be very careful and take a decision after due consideration.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is the time when you can grab more profits in your business and save them for your future. You will get new contracts if you are dealing in government related works.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today expectation at work place is not going to get fulfilled and this will be depressing. Mind remains disturbed, but don’t spoil the pleasant atmosphere at home.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

This is a perfect time for reconciling conflicts that existed and reuniting with loved ones. The rewards have already started coming in and they are truly amazing.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Try to invest in stock market today; banking and financial sector will gain you more profits. Seek constructive outlets for your energies.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You tend to be very people-oriented and involved in a variety of projects. Your family life will be peaceful as your partner will be in an accommodating mood.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

The patience and tact that you have displayed in the face of adverse circumstances in the past will be amply rewarded. You will be inventive, creative, make good choices and decisions.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Sagittarians are outspoken. Career prospects are bright. You may have finest flow of income. Good day for romance. Authors, writers, reporters will do well today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Morning will bring some tension. You might feel a little insecure about work, but from evening, you will feel relaxed. Friends will help you sort out problems.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

After evening constant interruptions and other distractions will make it harder to focus on your tasks. Today, don’t neglect important meetings especially in the morning.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Spend some quiet time alone. You may be enthusiastic about certain ideas and plans. Those with interests of going abroad could hear of some positive developments.

