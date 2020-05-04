Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 4, 2020, for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>The atmosphere at home will be happy. Financial crunch will slowly get resolved and you may gain profits in business.</p>.<p>Chances of a commitment during this time are also high so be very careful and take a decision after due consideration.</p>.<p>This is the time when you can grab more profits in your business and save them for your future. You will get new contracts if you are dealing in government related works.</p>.<p>Today expectation at work place is not going to get fulfilled and this will be depressing. Mind remains disturbed, but don’t spoil the pleasant atmosphere at home.</p>.<p>This is a perfect time for reconciling conflicts that existed and reuniting with loved ones. The rewards have already started coming in and they are truly amazing.</p>.<p>Try to invest in stock market today; banking and financial sector will gain you more profits. Seek constructive outlets for your energies.</p>.<p>You tend to be very people-oriented and involved in a variety of projects. Your family life will be peaceful as your partner will be in an accommodating mood.</p>.<p>The patience and tact that you have displayed in the face of adverse circumstances in the past will be amply rewarded. You will be inventive, creative, make good choices and decisions.</p>.<p>Sagittarians are outspoken. Career prospects are bright. You may have finest flow of income. Good day for romance. Authors, writers, reporters will do well today.</p>.<p>Morning will bring some tension. You might feel a little insecure about work, but from evening, you will feel relaxed. Friends will help you sort out problems.</p>.<p>After evening constant interruptions and other distractions will make it harder to focus on your tasks. Today, don’t neglect important meetings especially in the morning.</p>.<p>Spend some quiet time alone. You may be enthusiastic about certain ideas and plans. Those with interests of going abroad could hear of some positive developments.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To view our epaper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>