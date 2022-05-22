Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 23, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Enjoy and entertain.
Finance: Spend money to improve your health and personality, and entertainment.
Career: People from stock trading, entertainment, sports, medical, and research backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Students may face academic difficulties. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. Attend a family get-together.
Health: You may suffer from heat stroke, mental / physical stress, injuries, acidity, headache.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel and invest. Conflict in married life is indicated
Finance: Invest in property, or vehicle.
Career: A job transfer or job training is indicated. Travel & tourism business may flourish. Dispute with your business partner is indicated. You may go on a business trip.
Domestic & love life: Go for a long drive. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling as some damage is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from feet pain or eye problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to fulfill all your desires.
Finance: Pay medical bills. Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today.
Career: You may sign new business contracts or deals. Dispute with your staff is indicated. A promotion is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Go for a long drive.
Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, and heat problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
You will soon see growth in your power. But loss in personal and commercial life is indicated.
Finance: Achieve financial stability. Make wise decisions for business related matters.
Career: People from govt., administration sectors will find success. Avoid making mistakes or getting into disputes with seniors at the workplace.
Domestic & love life: Avoid disputes with father or children.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, back pain, constipation.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Saffron
LEO
Use your knowledge to solve problems in business and family life.
Finance: Expenditure for business and education is expected.
Career: A job transfer is indicated. People from education, real estate, mechanical sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Students may face academic difficulties. Dispute with family members is indicated. Attend a religious program.
Health: You may suffer from piles, constipation, chest pain, acidity, thigh pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
VIRGO
Today is the day of losses so plan accordingly. Make wise decisions.
Finance: Pay loan premium. You may have to give commission to get your work done.
Career: People from occult science, medical, business backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life:Disputes with family members are indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from acidity, blood pressure, heart problems, or back pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LIBRA
Control your anger.
Finance: Today is the day to enjoy games and movies. Expenditure on business and marriage celebration is expected.
Career: People stock market, event management backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: . Take efforts to balance family and work life. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match. Some may propose their loved ones.
Health: You may suffer from lumbar pain, back pain, throat pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today is the day to control anger. Career will be on the upswing but family life will be troublesome.
Finance: Housing, vehicle loans may get sanctioned.
Career: People from the education, sports, politics sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to excessive workload. Dispute with mother, father is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from back pain, stomach ache, acidity, headache.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
SAGITTARIUS
Face your problems and find their solutions.
Finance: Pay loan installments. Invest in land.
Career: Mental/physical stress at the workplace is indicated. People from martial arts, STEM, medical backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Solve family issues. Troubles during travelling are indicated.
Health: Medical ailments will be cured after some painful treatment or operation. You may suffer from back pain or eye problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Golden
CAPRICORN
Keep the bond of your commercial and personal relationships tight.
Finance: Expenditure on education, house, vehicle is indicated.
Career: People from education, STEM, mechanical, and medical backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Keep a control on your words as they can spoil your relationships. Some people may face family disputes.
Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, acidity, chest pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to concentrate on your work.
Finance: House / car / business loans will be sanctioned today.
Career: People from STEM, finance backgrounds, and marriage bureaus will find success. Disputes at the workplace are indicated. Some people may start a business along with their full-time job.
Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to workload.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain, knee pain, or acidity.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today is the day to travel with caution. Achieve financial stability.
Finance: Focus on earning, not losing. Stock brokers might earn well.
Career: A promotion is indicated. People from bank, travel & tourism, STEM backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: A breakup is indicated. Those who were waiting for a baby might get good news.
Health: You may suffer from toothache, throat pain, thigh pain or eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
