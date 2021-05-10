Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 10, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will be held in high esteem in your social circle for your noble deeds. Relationship with the opposite sex will be improve. Travelling is on the cards for business.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Put your relationships into perspective if you do not want to trigger painful reactions. Some unforeseen circumstances will affect your projects.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Less arrogance and more tact are good ingredients for serenity at home. Speculative activities may lead to disappointments. Don’t get too involved in conflicts among loved ones.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You feel to express your feelings to your partner this is the right time and he/she will understand. Your financial problems will get resolved.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You will be busy today. New projects at work need to properly evaluated and then accepted. Decision taken in hurry may put your organisation in a spot.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Financial gains through trading in precious metals are likely. Maintain financial records. Following a specific workout regime would be good for you.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Confidence level will be high. Subordinates will help you in new projects. Progress in pharmaceutical and food business is likely. Try to save money for future. Don’t expect awesome profit in trading stocks.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Be careful regarding your relationship with your superior and do not argue with the boss. Domestic problems may arise today due to which disagreements with spouse are likely.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Control your enthusiasm and impulses as your relatives might have trouble dealing with them. An imperfect use of your energy will cause health problems. Be ready for criticism that might make you uncomfortable.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You can now expect good growth from your business. There will be stability in politics and job. A boost in status is like as financial gains are expected.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You will achieve fame, and received benefits from the people in authority. You may be able to secure a promotion and your some other ambitions may be realised.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
It is a favourable time to choose a new direction in life, and find content on professional and the personal front. On the financial front, you must keep calm, and not get irritated.