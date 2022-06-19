e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 20, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
ARIES

Consider stepping out of the house.

Finance: Invest in education, vehicle, tourism.

Career: People from tourism, shipping, import-export, spiritual backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family tour at some religious place, cruise travel, travelling for education is indicated. Good day for meditation.

Health: You may suffer from obesity, sciatica.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

TAURUS

Keep a control on your speech as it may affect your profit.

Finance: Pay insurance premium, education loan instalments.

Career: People from consultancy/communication, occult science backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws, younger siblings is expected today.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

GEMINI

Businessmen will see growth in business / production. A promotion is indicated.

Finance: Invest for business expansion. Increase your productivity.

Career: People from education, religion, legal, tourism backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Manage better business and family life.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Connect with your higher soul.

Finance: Expense legal matters, education, donation is indicated.

Career: People from legal, religion, tourism, education backgrounds will be benefited. Training camp is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity or go for a pilgrimage. Academic life will run smoothly.

Health: You may suffer from thigh pain, muscle pain, breathing problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Prioritise others’ happiness today.

Finance: Repay your education/home loan instalments. You may receive a charity fund.

Career: People from astrology, spirituality, legal, construction backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: You may have to deal with children's problems.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, asthma, piles.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Feel inner happiness.

Finance: Spend money on business expansion, household items

Career: People from education, event management, construction sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, stomach ache,indigestion.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

LIBRA

Enjoy commercial stability.

Finance: Your communication/presentation skills will be beneficial to your business.

Career: People from banking, education, art /entertainment, medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Good news from the maternal family is expected. Academic results will be in your favour.

Health: You may suffer from inflammation/breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Engage in meditation or religious rituals.

Finance: Expenditure on children, religious rituals, educational purposes is indicated.

Career: People from religion, banking, finance, stock brokers, astrology background will find success.

Domestic & love life: family reunion will keep you occupied.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, back pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS

Relax and perform your regular household responsibilities.

Finance: Expenditure on house renovation, education is indicated.

Career: People from education, consultancy, legal backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: House renovation is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from headache, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Consider travelling.

Finance: Expenditure on spouse or travelling ticket is indicated.

Career: People from tourism, education, communication backgrounds will be befitted.

Domestic & love life: Plan for a pilgrimage, students may go abroad for education. Your spouse may get hospitalised.

Health: You may suffer from mental stress, lack of confidence, ear problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Celebrate your success.

Finance: Achieve financial stability.

Career: People from banking, consultancy, education backgrounds will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Maternal relatives may visit your home.

Health: You may suffer from weakness, indigestion.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

PISCES

Involve yourself personally in work. Don’t depend on others.

Finance: Invest your time and money for business expansion and to increase productivity.

Career: People from banking, production, education, counselling backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: take initiative to do all the household activities.

Health: You may suffer from obesity.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

