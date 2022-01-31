Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 31, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: In your profession, you will be able to complete your tasks on time. Today, you will be in an optimistic mood. Romantic relationships will be fine. You may have financial gains through speculation.

Taurus: Try to correct your mistakes as they may turn out to be bigger soon while working on your projects. Don’t be impatient when you are not making money.

Gemini: You might lose your cool, which may give rise to a conflict at the workplace surprising others because of your sudden outburst. Drive cautiously today.

Cancer: Avoid junk food today. A stomach ache or slight fever may trouble you. Be open to advise from associates. Carefully review the trend before making decisions in your professional life.

Leo: There will be an increase in prestige and popularity in politics and social work. It will be a passion-filled day. Those in public relations will show good progress today.

Virgo: Don’t get complacent when making decisions. Be open to suggestions from close associates, you can gain from them. You may want to spend some time away from family and romantic commitments.

Libra: Your emotions may be pulling you in one direction, but your intellect may be pointing you another way. If you are hesitant, brainstorming with close associates will help you gain clarity and a fresh perspective.

Scorpio: Your partners will find it difficult to understand your mood. Avoid petty quarrels and fights in the morning. Health will recover in the evening. Avoid junk food.

Sagittarius: You will have to be flexible when discussing issues at your workplace. Pay attention to your health. Overthinking about the future at times spoils the present. Romantic relationships could be intense.

Capricorn: You will be able to beat your competition and secure your place in a good school. You will be able to cross obstacles and achieve your goals. Political relations will get better.

Aquarius: You will feel lonely; solitude and loneliness don’t suit you. You are the type who loves an entourage and thrives when your praises are being sung.

Pisces: Your hard work and ability to react to situations on time will be the guiding spirit for progress. There will be a multi-fold increase in income and moving into another house is likely.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:00 AM IST