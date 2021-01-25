Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 25, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Don’t worry about admission if you planning to pursue higher studies. Health needs care and some of you may need to visit a doctor. There will be good gains through stock market.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Today is the time to reap the success. The time is good for buying a new home or car. Expect gains through stock market. In sports and politics your performance will surprise others.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Financial matters will get resolved. Many opportunities in expanding business will come your way. Concentrate ongoing projects rather looking for new ones.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Focus on creating a happy atmosphere at work place. A budding romance is on the horizon for some. Consistency in work will help you complete projects in time.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
If you are able to save money, your income will remain steady and positive. All you need to do is control the expenses. Some stomach related problems might crop up.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
There could be indirect gains from enemies. Keep calm and things will fall in place. Those on the lookout for a domestic help will get a trustworthy one. Rise in income is likely today.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
This is an ideal time to get a promotion, career hop, or develop your own unique business concept. In politics, you will be able to help those in need.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You would do well on the career front. You will find a way to show your talent. You will be interested in learning something new, which would help you make advancement in career.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Investing or trading in stocks commodities will be beneficial. Today is your day all of your plans will fall in place. Many opportunities in business will knock on your doors. Take our some time for family members.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You may find it difficult to pay attention to all fronts as family and career commitments clash. Verify and check each documents before signing deals.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You will be concentrating on paying off debt and reorganising accounts. You may feel compelled to rearrange your home or to buy or sell a property.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Do not share your secrets with your neighbours and remain committed to your responsibilities. You must take up safety measures while travelling; this will help you avoid accidents and mishaps during long journeys.