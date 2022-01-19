Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, January 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You will be in the limelight in sports and culture. You are self-confident and ambitious. Those who are ready to enter into matrimony need to be patient.

Taurus: You will be looking great and picking up compliments and admiring glances. A growing sense of peace and inner contentment will certainly improve your relations with your family.

Gemini: There are strong chances of locating a better paying job in a nice set-up and it will be accompanied by a move to another state. Information about the enemy’s activities will help you on the political front.

Cancer: There are higher chances of failing to get your demands met at the workplace. Discussion with seniors or bosses might turn into a quarrel or lead to misunderstandings.

Leo: You are a charmer even when the tide is not in your favour. But now things will be turning in your favour as you had expected. You can gain more profits in business and politics.

Virgo: You will do outstandingly well but along with the success there will be jealousy, back-biting and bitching. Don’t allow success to go to your head and resist being ego-driven.

Libra: You will share a good rapport with seniors and supervisors. You will receive full co-operation from superiors or influential people. A marked growth in your career is indicated.

Scorpio: You will be busy arranging funds for your future projects. This is also the right time to allocate the funds in a proper way to avoid future troubles.

Sagittarius: You will help in household work today. Your spouse will be happy by getting your support. Take precautions while going out for any work or activities. Eat proper meals.

Capricorn: You will be sorting out family issues and work-related problems. It will not be easy and you will have to walk over burning coal before favourable decisions are arrived at.

Aquarius: Sharing your concern with your partner and making them a part of your decision-making process will be beneficial. They will support you and could have some valuable insights to share.

Pisces: Delays or other disruptions could cause stressful moments today. Today, the road is full of rough patches, which may test your ability and power to move forward in your career.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:00 AM IST