Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 18, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You have a real need to be vocal. You will enjoy events that lean towards theatre, art, or music. Romance is in the air. You will be limelight for achieving goals at workplace.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Scholarships and academic benefits shall come easily. Success could be attained by hard work and determination. You may go out to watch movies with your family.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your day will be full of plans. There will be an increase in income through share market trading. Progress in pharmaceutical and food businesses are likely.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You will realise that the limitations you thought were imposed by external sources were actually self-imposed. You take more factors into consideration and plan more effectively than you might at other times.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Progress in business is in a limbo, and cash flow or liquidity is getting tighter. You need to meet new clients and customers who can help you out financially in this situation. Those in sports and arts sector will find somewhat success.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Keep yourself as much away from stocks and shares as you can, else it may seem as if you have burnt your fingers in fire. Those planning for a vacation abroad should now be ready to make a move.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
There might be a surprising enhancement in your reputation and your fame would be widened. Change of residence or native place is also possible. A raise in salary or any cherished business deal may also take place.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You need to check supplies of your products, as there might be some sabotage attempts from your competitors to pull you down in the market. You will be able to build new contacts if you attend social functions.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You let your heart make all your decisions and they could be wrong most of the time as they will be subjective. Your intuition will alert you to distance yourself from certain people, and preoccupations.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
A practical approach will allow you to make the most of career opportunities. Romantic relationship will be good. Students aiming for higher education will find success.