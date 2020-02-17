Daily Horoscope for Monday, February 17, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You get charged very quickly by some exciting movements or any new project or assignment to be handled. Communicate well or else others may use the opportunity to take over your client.</p>.<p>The concrete and sustain work phase continues. You are making steady progress and may look for starting new ventures. There may be travel and some expenses too.</p>.<p>You may be bored of your current routine and could be looking for ways to widen your horizons. Romantic relationship will see some ups and downs today. Drive cautiously.</p>.<p>You have to maintain discipline at work and not have a lot of work pending. Those in politics and social sector and looking for a good career or post must remain quiet for time being.</p>.<p>Discussion on financial issues will get success. You will get a helping hand from your friends and loved ones to come out of problems and begin a new life.</p>.<p>You will be making great progress at all levels and will be reaching out to fresh horizons. Your colleagues will make your life easy at work place. Travel plans can be made.</p>.<p>Don’t cry over lost opportunities. Consult family and friends before taking life changing decisions. Be happy and stop worrying. Health needs care today.</p>.<p>Sudden and unexpected monetary gains may boost your bank account. Due to your past and present performance, you will reap excellent financial benefits.</p>.<p>Scholarships and academic benefits shall come easily. High level of success could be attained by sheer hard work and determination.</p>.<p>Today, you would do well to avoid any tough situation. Your trustworthiness will be highly appreciated. Those in agriculture business will do well.</p>.<p>You need to plan it all out carefully as both expenses and responsibilities increase today. There will some challenges to face in political and social sector.</p>.<p>A strong image of self and a successful persona is what you want to project, especially to those who look up to you. Social interaction will help in resolving your pending legal litigation.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>