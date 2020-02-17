Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Monday, February 17, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You get charged very quickly by some exciting movements or any new project or assignment to be handled. Communicate well or else others may use the opportunity to take over your client.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The concrete and sustain work phase continues. You are making steady progress and may look for starting new ventures. There may be travel and some expenses too.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may be bored of your current routine and could be looking for ways to widen your horizons. Romantic relationship will see some ups and downs today. Drive cautiously.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You have to maintain discipline at work and not have a lot of work pending. Those in politics and social sector and looking for a good career or post must remain quiet for time being.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Discussion on financial issues will get success. You will get a helping hand from your friends and loved ones to come out of problems and begin a new life.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will be making great progress at all levels and will be reaching out to fresh horizons. Your colleagues will make your life easy at work place. Travel plans can be made.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Don’t cry over lost opportunities. Consult family and friends before taking life changing decisions. Be happy and stop worrying. Health needs care today.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Sudden and unexpected monetary gains may boost your bank account. Due to your past and present performance, you will reap excellent financial benefits.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Scholarships and academic benefits shall come easily. High level of success could be attained by sheer hard work and determination.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Today, you would do well to avoid any tough situation. Your trustworthiness will be highly appreciated. Those in agriculture business will do well.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You need to plan it all out carefully as both expenses and responsibilities increase today. There will some challenges to face in political and social sector.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

A strong image of self and a successful persona is what you want to project, especially to those who look up to you. Social interaction will help in resolving your pending legal litigation.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in