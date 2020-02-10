Daily Horoscope for Monday, February 10, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>With enthusiasm and speed, success will not be delayed for you. Today could be the day for new beginnings. Enjoy the bonding at evening.</p>.<p>Generally you prefer to live safely and permanently at one place. Today personal affairs will take a lot of your time and attention. Don’t sacrifice mental peace for monetary gains.</p>.<p>You never trust on anyone. You will be hectically busy today. There will be preoccupations as you will have to look into domestic affairs, children’s, education and parent’s health.</p>.<p>Be discreet with your views, as you may change your mind later and back-tracking from a stated position may be difficult. Singles will find it easy to meet members of opposite sex.</p>.<p>Stay away from all kinds of arguments, as it could affect your health. Businessmen will head for expanding the affair or its full reorganization, but this process will be slow.</p>.<p>Try & build up your bonding with your spouse. On the financial front, there may be a rise but avoid any major purchase, as expenses may increase in the near future.</p>.<p>There might be an enhancement in your reputation and your fame would widen. Change of residence or native place is also possible.</p>.<p>You might find that a romance blossoms between you and a friend you venture out on a date with. There will be good comm-unication between you and your customers today.</p>.<p>This could be the time for a promotion, a career hop, or the development of your own unique business concept. You should learn to slow down and relax yourself.</p>.<p>You might notice that activities done by your enemies are creating more problems to your recent position. You may be a little stressed today. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>Long cherished desires will be fulfilled. Increased social honour is on the cards. If you maintain consistency in sports you can pull any victory.</p>.<p>Give some time for your family. Be cautious in legal matters. You may be injured in minor ways while working in the kitchen</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>