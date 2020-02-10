Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Monday, February 10, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

With enthusiasm and speed, success will not be delayed for you. Today could be the day for new beginnings. Enjoy the bonding at evening.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Generally you prefer to live safely and permanently at one place. Today personal affairs will take a lot of your time and attention. Don’t sacrifice mental peace for monetary gains.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You never trust on anyone. You will be hectically busy today. There will be preoccupations as you will have to look into domestic affairs, children’s, education and parent’s health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be discreet with your views, as you may change your mind later and back-tracking from a stated position may be difficult. Singles will find it easy to meet members of opposite sex.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Stay away from all kinds of arguments, as it could affect your health.  Businessmen will head for expanding the affair or its full reorganization, but this process will be slow.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Try & build up your bonding with your spouse. On the financial front, there may be a rise but avoid any major purchase, as expenses may increase in the near future.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

There might be an enhancement in your reputation and your fame would widen. Change of residence or native place is also possible.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You might find that a romance blossoms between you and a friend you venture out on a date with. There will be good comm-unication between you and your customers today.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

This could be the time for a promotion, a career hop, or the development of your own unique business concept.  You should learn to slow down and relax yourself.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You might notice that activities done by your enemies are creating more problems to your recent position. You may be a little stressed today. Avoid junk food.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Long cherished desires will be fulfilled. Increased social honour is on the cards. If you maintain consistency in sports you can pull any victory.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Give some time for your family. Be cautious in legal matters. You may be injured in minor ways while working in the kitchen

