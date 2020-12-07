Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 7, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Students need to put in hard work if they want to achieve good results in exams. Romantic relationships will be fine today. You will be able to solve problems today with your diplomatic moves at work place.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Those involved in court matter may face some tough moments today. Women may find an ambitious grooms. There will be success in business and social work.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your discussion with clients will find success today. There are several things that need to be sorted at work place and you have to concentrate on them as ignoring them now might cause complications later.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Your planning and completing tasks in quick succession will surprise your seniors today. There is rise in prestige for those in politics and sports. Travelling is on the cards.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You might feel uncomfortable while discussing important points with your clients today. If possible avoid legal settlement today. Injuries or stomach-related issues may affect your health.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Expect a boost to your social status and co-operation of your friends. Good times with the members of the opposite sex are also on the cards. If married, you are likely to share conjugal bliss with your spouse.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Minor disputes might cause problems in your relationships. But this is a part of life and disputes will ultimately increase the love for your partner. Those planning to invest in real estate should do so only after taking into account all positives and negatives.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Positive health attributes are foreseen. Professionals like scientists and astrologers might experience a moderate growth. Business relations may turn into long term friendship.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You will be in a position to avail new loans easily to settle your debts. You will allocate funds for investments in land, house or any other property. Fortune is with you so trading in stocks will be profitable.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
If you love someone, it is advisable for you to control your emotions as much as possible. There might be some delay in projects. In business don’t lend too much money.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Relationships will work better now if you shift the focus from yourself and towards others. Be prepared to go out of your way to make your partner feel needed, loved and desirable.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
There will be greater on responsibilities on your shoulder at work place and this may increase your tension. Some conflict, competition or roadblocks will be there those looking for political career.